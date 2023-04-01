The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Taylor Branch
“History is the key to citizenship.”- Taylor Branch
Genre: Narrative History — The practice of writing history in a story-based form, employing a narrator and reconstructing a series of short-term events. The narration helps place the reader in the events instead of just objectively reading an analytical or interpretative exposition of historical knowledge.
Sample Reading List: “Parting the Waters: America in the King Years 1954-63),” “Pillar of Fire: America in the King Years 1963-65,” “At Canaan’s Edge: America in the King Years 1965-1968,” “The Clinton Tapes: Wrestling History with the President” and “The Cartel: Inside the Rise and Imminent Fall of the NCAA.”
Taylor Branch is an American author and public speaker best known for his landmark narrative history of the civil rights era, “America in the King Years.” His first book, “Parting the Waters,” won the Pulitzer Prize and numerous other awards in 1989. The next two volumes — “Pillar of Fire” and “At Canaan’s Edge” — gained critical and popular success as well. Writing the trilogy involved 24 years of intensive research.
“By the time you have finished [Pillar of Fire], you feel almost as if you have relived the era, not just read about it,” said Richard Bernstein of the New York Times.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Branch received a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina, and then an M.P.A. from Princeton University in 1970. He began his writing career with three years at both The Washington Monthly and Harper’s and a year for Esquire. In the meantime, he met and became good friends with Bill Clinton and began his work on “Parting the Waters.” In addition to the Pulitzer for history, Branch’s King trilogy and his other works have all received critical acclaim such as the National Humanities Medal in 1999 and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.
Branch has long enjoyed music, which began when he started singing in the Atlanta Boys Choir in the 1950s, a high-school folk trio, a contemporary octet for spirituals, and now provides music for Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church in Baltimore.
Branch and his wife, Christina Macy, have two children and live in Baltimore.
For more information about Taylor Branch, go to www.taylorbranch.com.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites you to have fun writing narrative history like Taylor Branch. Using only 100 words, pick a historical figure and, acting as narrator, write a short-term event in the life of your historical figure. Title your work and send it to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published in next month’s article and posted on the MWA website.
Reader responses
Last month, readers were asked to write a devotional like Charles Constantine Pise and pick a higher power, while praising its attributes and qualities or interaction. Their responses are posted here and on the MWA website: https://marylandwriters.org/blog/id/190.
Here are some selected responses:
A Light Unto My Path
Your word, oh Lord, is a lamp unto my feet a light unto my path.
It says, You know the plans You have for me. Plans to prosper me and not to harm me. Plans to give me hope and a future.
It promises, You work for the good of those who love You, like me, who have been called according to Your purpose.
It tells me, when You work for my good, You will restore to me the years that the locust have eaten.
I have seen this in my life and praise You for it.
Jim Brewster, Pomfret
A Saint’s Intercession
I seek help from you, St. Therese of Lisieux, in raising my voice to God.
I find solace in knowing that you are like me, of fault and sin, but have achieved great acts of faith, hope, and charity, serving as an example of how I, too, can better devote my life to God.
Pick a rose for me, as the prayer goes, I asked of you.
In return, a single red tulip grew alongside the road, a symbol of your intercession. After, my life drastically changed for the better.
You magnify my prayerful intentions to God.
Erica Decker, Laurel
Moses, the Boll Weevil, and You
In Exodus 3:2 Moses encounters a “boll weevil” (of sorts) as God speaks through a burning bush ... but, what about this “boll weevil?”
In the early 1900s, a boll weevil infestation bought disaster to cotton farming in Enterprise, Alabama. Two locals (H.M. Sessions and C.W. Baston) decided to abandon cotton and instead plant peanuts. The successful peanut crop spread from Enterprise across the entire southeastern U.S.
With that, another Enterprise local (Bob Fleming) wanted to commemorate the idea that “disaster could be a catalyst for change;” so, on Dec. 11, 1919, in downtown Enterprise, Alabama, Fleming dedicated a monument to the boll weevil.
Enterprise, like Moses, allowed that boll weevil to redirect their lives for the better. Hopefully, we too, can be so flexible.
Steve Baker, Waldorf
A Prayer for the Universal Complainer
Job 17:16 “Will my hope go down with me to Sheol? Shall we go together in the dust?”
Lord, may nothing for me ever go right. Permit me to complicate life’s hiccups into hardships. Let me live my days as one cursed. Eternally keep a thunderous cloud hurricaning over my head. That way, others will know my misery and also hear about it. Should anything go right for me, let me not long endure such a blessing. Remind me you reign over everything, your shoulders as wide as the universe (broad enough to carry all my blame).
Amen, I guess
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
Mud Angel
“Sofia, I have to go,” Ron said before leaving the doorway. After working for weeks as Mud Angels at the Florence Biblioteca, cleaning the mess from the flood of 1966, he had no choice.
Turning into his chest, small hands folded below her chin, tears flowed like the blood unnoticed on the shower floor that morning. Holding closer — one physical being, his eyes closed without tears. Carefully, he eased her back for a long last look — the love of their lives.
“Sofia, I love you, but can’t look back. Okay”
Months later, letters unanswered, little Gino was born in Stockholm.
Rob Billingsley, Carolina Shores
The MWA is a 35-year-old state-wide association dedicated to encouraging and mentoring Maryland writers, poets, playwrights and authors. For more information, go to www.MarylandWriters.org for more information.