Brew at the Zoo
Smithsonian illustration

Get ready for the wildest beer tasting in town: Brew at the Zoo. On Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., raise your glass for conservation and enjoy unlimited tastings from more than 45 breweries and cideries in the beautiful setting of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy after-hours access to the Great Cats exhibit and live music by Rollex Band and Ewabo Steel Drum Trio. Along the Zoo’s main pathway, Olmsted Walk, food truck fare will be available for purchase. Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo support the Smithsonian’s conservation work to save endangered species around the world.