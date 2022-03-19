James Brewster recently published “Baby’s Breath” through his publishing company J2B Publishing, which he said “specializes in good books for boys and girls as well as accessible and enjoyable poetry, personal testimonies, and family histories.
The book by Brewster, who resides in Pomfret, tells the true story of TSA officer Cecilia Morales who rescued a baby Dec. 9, 2021, at Newark Airport in New Jersey.
To order the $10 book, go to www.GladToDoIt.net or www.amazon.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I come from a creative family and have written for the past 20 years with my job. I really dove into creative writing 10 years ago as a result of a creative writing class [my wife] Katie and I took from Wayne Karlin at College of Southern Maryland. I had told a series of stories to my two oldest boys in 1990 and the class resurrected their memories. [St. Mary’s County illustrator] Christina Allen gave us a wonderful education about the current state of publishing, which motivated us to start our own company. Then I joined Yvonne Medley’s Life Journey’s Writers Guild, which provided me with information, contacts and motivation to make the process work. The quote “I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me” applies to me. I could not have done it without them.
What inspires you to write?
My stories are fun for kids to act out and they honor first responders. I like knowing that the kids reading my books will see first responders as role models. Plus, parents love the books as they provide positive role models for boys, a rare commodity these days.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I am a writer in that I am constantly thinking of plot and story ideas. Writing is my parallel career to my day job [as a defense contractor], which pays the bills and buys my books, but when I retire in about a year, it will be my full-time career.
What kind of writing process do you use?
Every night I do something with my books or my publishing business. Most of my stories retell actual fire, police, or EMT responses, so once I have the account of the response, I sit down and retype/retell it though my character’s eyes.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
In high school, I loved the Horatio Hornblower series and Kenneth Roberts’ American Revolution history books. As a parent, I read Sid Fleischman to my kids and enjoyed his humorous style and our family time reading together. I model my purpose after him in that reading together is supposed to be fun and the “Glad to do it!” series of books are fun to read together.
What are you working on now?
We have four books planned for 2022. “Baby’s Breath,” a kid’s joke book called “Stop Action Jokes,” “Trusty Tinsley,” which is another Officer Jack story, which is a New Hampshire State Police response where Tinsley, a German Shepherd, leads officers to the crash site of its owner, and “Ice Rescue,” an Uncle Rocky-Fireman story retelling a New York Fire Department rescue of a young lad stranded on the Bronx River.
What do you want readers to know about you?
My most interesting job was when I was a Deck Watch Officer for the USCG [from 1977 to 2003] on a polar icebreaker and we sailed into the Arctic. I saw puffin, seals, walrus and polar bears.
Please include a brief description of your book and a link to where it can be found online.
“Officer Jack – Baby’s Breath,” the fifth Officer Jack book in the “Glad To Do It!” children’s picture book collection honors TSA Officer Cecilia Morales, who saved a baby’s life at Newark International Airport.
Office Jack and Officer Kate are in the airport terminal waiting to fly to Washington, DC, when a woman screams, “Help Me! My baby’s not breathing! Somebody, help me! Officer Kate knows how to help her, but a scanner conveyor belt blocks her path to the frantic mother. Can she get there in time to save the baby?
Please include an excerpt from the book that you feel is compelling for local readers.
“The mother looked up at Officer Kate.
“Thank you for saving my baby,” she said. “Thank God you were here. Thank you, thank you!”
Officer Kate thanked God that she had remembered her training for saving the baby. Officer Kate stood up straight and looked the mother in the eye. She gave a quick salute, and said, “Glad to do it!”