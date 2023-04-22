Broadway's dearly beloved musical comes to D.C.

It’s showtime. Single tickets are now on sale for “Beetlejuice” at Washington, D.C.’s National Theatre, located on Pennsylvania Avenue just steps from the White House.
“Beetlejuice” will play for two weeks only, from May 16 through May 28.
Single tickets for “Beetlejuice” begin at $55 and are available online at BroadwayAtTheNational.com or in person at our box office located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20004. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday 12:00-6:00pm with extended evening and weekend hours during performance days.
About the show
Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, “Beetlejuice” tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
“Beetlejuice” is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark’s 2017 book) with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Robbie”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).
“Beetlejuice” features scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by and Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump); hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude; physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni; casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA; dance arrangements by David Dabbon; music producing by Matt Stine; associate director Catie Davis; associate choreographer Nancy Renee Braun; and line producer Jenny Gersten.
“Beetlejuice” is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.
Calendar information
“Beetlejuice” opens May 16 and contains strong language, mature references and a lot of the crazy, inappropriate stuff you would expect from a deranged demon. Recommended for 10+. Parental discretion advised. The show runs 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.
Show dates and times are Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from May 16 through 28.
For more, visit www.broadwayatthenational.com/show/beetlejuice.