Broadway's dearly beloved musical comes to D.C.

The musical “Beetlejuice” will be performed for two weeks in May at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C.

 National Theatre photo

It’s showtime. Single tickets are now on sale for “Beetlejuice” at Washington, D.C.’s National Theatre, located on Pennsylvania Avenue just steps from the White House.

“Beetlejuice” will play for two weeks only, from May 16 through May 28.