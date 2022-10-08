The inaugural Crisfield Heritage Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with kids activities, music and entertainment, crafts and food vendors. The Eastern Shore event will be held on the north side of the J.M. Tawes Museum and Somers Cove Marina.
“Inside the museum, visitors will enjoy cooking and local history presentations, as well as regional authors. The museum gift shop will be open. Admission to the festival and museum is free,” according to a release by organizers.
There will also be a first annual Legacy and third annual Heritage Awards, presented by the Crisfield Heritage Foundation to honor individuals, families, and organizations who have made a significant contribution to the Crisfield community. The awards ceremony will be followed by a concert by award-winning bluegrass band, Blue Crab Crossing.
“Festival goers can learn how to prepare Smith Island cake, the official Maryland State dessert,or observe a variety of Crisfield heritage craft demonstrations, such as net and crab pot making, decoy carving, and oyster shucking,” the release said.
A new 1938 strike of 600 predominantly African-American women crab pickers will be also recounted by the Crisfield Holy Pickers Union Center. There will be be a giant Jenga game, sand art and a fish ponds for kids. There will also be seafood markets and raffles that will benefit the Crisfield Heritage Foundation.