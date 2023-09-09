Author Christine Trent recently published her book “St. Clements Bluff — Heart of St. Mary’s” through her self-publishing company Twopence Press, LLC.
The California resident has lived in St. Mary’s for about 35 years and has worked at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Webster Field.
She also recently learned to pick crabs and admitted that she has “no idea what took me so long.”
“St. Clements Bluff” is her 13th book and the first in a new series set in St. Mary’s County.
The book is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online sellers, as well as locally at Marie & Nash, Fenwick Street Books, Cecil’s Country Store and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.
For more information, go to www.ChristineTrent.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I’ve been writing since 2003. It really just started as a hobby. I loved reading — particularly historical fiction — and after reading a particular novel that I loved, it seemed like it would be fun to write my own story. Those early attempts are long dead and buried, thank goodness. As this new “hobby” seemed to be taking root in me, I realized I probably needed some more formal training [so] I began attending writer conferences and workshops, honing my skills and learning about the publishing world. A couple of years later, I was totally hooked on everything about writing.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Yes. I have written both as a full-time pursuit and also while managing a full-time outside job. Writing full-time is infinitely better.
What kind of writing process do you use?
1. Be struck by an unusual time period, person, location, or historical event that I’d like to tell. 2. Research, research, research. Hands-on research if I can manage it. 3. Plot, plot, plot. In the writing world, authors refer to themselves as either “plotters” or “pantsers,” meaning they write by the seat of their pants. I tend to be a heavy plotter. I’ve written at least a five-page synopsis of the book and I know exactly where my story is going before I write my opening lines. Then it’s just a matter of sweating precious droplets of blood until I write “The End.”
How did you publish your book?
I was traditionally published for many years, but in 2015, I started my own imprint, Twopence Press, LLC, for any self-published books, thus I am now what is considered a hybrid author, with books published both ways. Self-publishing also gives you a lot of freedom and control over the process. I think I will probably always be a hybrid-published author.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
Some favorites include Margaret George, Edward Rutherfurd, and Marie Benedict. This question reminds me of the backstory as to why I began writing as a hobby. I was visiting friends in Fredericksburg, Va. in 2003, and we went to a used bookstore. In the shop was a sad, tattered cardboard box of books for $1 each. A dust jacket caught my eye, as it was a stylized drawing of the French palace of Versailles and I had recently been reading about Marie Antoinette. Well, this sweeping historical romance, by an older British author named Rosalind Laker, moved me to tears. I sought out other books she had written and loved them all. Then one day I decided to try and contact her. I wrote to her agent in England, who passed my letter on [and] lo and behold, wrote back to me! This started a sweet friendship that lasted until her death in 2014. She always encouraged me to write when I told her of an idea knocking around in my head. I remember her telling me that I was sure to get published one day. I probably owe my writing career to that dear lady.
Q. What are you working on now?
A follow-up to “St. Clements Bluff.” It’s loosely based on an unusual local farm and will be less serious.
Please include a brief description of your book.
Raleigh Bishop’s perfect life in rural St. Mary’s County, Maryland, has just come to a shattering end. Her naval test pilot husband, Grant, has been killed in a flight accident, and Raleigh is left to pick up the brittle shards of that life. She prefers to stay hidden away in her grief but is unwillingly dragged out of it by the contents of her husband’s will, which contain a shocking bequest.
Grant has left her St. Clements Bluff, an old Bishop family home with a noble background as a stop on the Underground Railroad. But serving as a safe house for escaping slaves in the 19th century is just the beginning of what Raleigh learns is a dark and winding history.
It is a history that someone is willing to keep secret at any cost.
Please include an excerpt from the book.
Kip Hewitt shut off the single outboard engine of his small trawler as he consulted with his electronic fish finder to determine whether there were any swimmers below him. He didn’t typically wander into St. Clements Bay since there was no commercial fishing permitted there, but today he was out just for himself.
“Nothing,” he muttered to himself as he floated in the still waters of the bay. The frigid air didn’t bother him after so many years as a waterman. In fact, Kip enjoyed having many parts of the area’s rivers and bays to himself during the winter.
Kip was about to switch the engine back on to trawl another part of the bay when his attention was caught by activity a couple of hundred feet away along the shoreline.
Was that a woman wading into the water? Hard to tell at this distance but it sure did seem like a female form. “Damn,” he said softly. While Kip didn’t mind cold air, he sure as hell wasn’t about to dive into this icy body of water.
He tossed the fish finder into the boat’s lock box, his attention now fully riveted on whatever it was the woman was doing. She would move forward a little, then stand there as if getting used to the cold, then step forward a little more. What was her purpose in this? Was the woman seriously planning to take a swim? In a winter coat?
Trent will sign copies of her book on the following dates:
• Sept. 21-24 at the St. Mary’s County Fair
• Sep 27-Oct. 1 at the Calvert County Fair
• Oct 7 at Calvert Marine Museum’s Patuxent River Appreciation Day
• Oct 21-22 at the St. Mary’s County Oyster Festival
• Nov 18 at the St. Francis Xavier Church Bazaar, 21725 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown
• Nov. 25 at Fenwick Street Books, 41665 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters