Upon seeing the size of the shark they were chasing, Martin Brody uttered the infamous line, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” to salty captain Quint in the 1975 blockbuster “Jaws.”
And the Calvert Marine Museum might need a bigger location for all it has planned for the 27th annual Sharkfest, which will be held Saturday, July 10.
“This is fantastic, it’s one of our signature events,” Calvert Marine Museum Curator of Estuarine Biology Perry Hampton said. “We draw a lot of people because it’s something a lot of folks are interested in. We use it as an opportunity to educate people that sharks are important and the important role in the ecosystem, and try to dispel some myths.”
The Chesapeake Bay is home to 12 to 15 species of sharks — many are at the mouth where the water has a higher level of salinity — including hammerheads and bull sharks.
“The Chesapeake Bay doesn’t have a lot of sharks,” Hampton said, “and the ones they have like the bull shark would be too big for us to display. And the local sharks just don’t respond well to confinement over long periods of time and in smaller tanks.”
So the stars at this year’s event will be West coast-based swell sharks and spotted dogfish, which live year-round at the museum behind the scenes.
“We joke that they only work one day a year so they’ll make their cameos, if you will,” Hampton said of the sharks, which are commonly found in the waters off California and Mexico. “They’re very adaptable, so people will be able to see them up close and personal.”
The museum will be full of opportunities to explore the diversity of sharks and their remarkable history thanks to shark facts, documentaries on sharks and photo opportunities such as the life-sized jaws of a Megalodon shark or in a real shark cage. Youngsters can also take home a shark-themed craft.
Sharkfest will also mark the official opening of the new “Sharks: Sink Your Teeth In” exhibit, which is a comparison of living sharks and their ancient relatives from 10-12 million years ago during the Miocene era. And the exhibit ties in with nearby Calvert Cliffs.
“The most abundant vertebrate fossils we find [there] are sharks, so with that in mind we’re kind of comparing the sharks and rays that we see along the Calvert Cliffs and that age to what we see today,” Assistant Curator of Paleontology Victor Perez said referring to the cliffs, which have yielded fossils from 54 species of sharks and rays. “I also hope that people really get a sense of how these animals would have behaved. We have some really interesting fossils that show interactions between predator and prey and I think they really inspire the imaginations of how these animals lived 10 to 20 million years ago.”
The exhibit, which is located on the upper level of the museum, has 12 floor cases, eight wall mounts and four 3-D models of sharks and rays.
The exhibit completes a type of journey for Perez, who grew up in Arnold and received his first shark tooth as a 6-year-old on a visit to the Calvert Marine Museum, which he said “inspired me to pursue a career in paleontology.” Perez recently earned his Ph.D. at the University of Florida and joined the Calvert Marine Museum in October.
The Calvert Marine Museum held Sharkfest virtually last year.
“We’re very excited, especially this year, because we weren’t able to do it [live] last year and it’s just so nice to get back to some sense of normalcy and be able to welcome our guests back here,” Hampton said. “They remember the event and they bring their kids back every year so it’s something we’re real excited about getting back to.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews