Call them droppings, leavings, dung or any number of various terms used to describe it. Heck, there’s even an emoji for it complete with googly eyes, and now the Calvert Marine Museum will celebrate it in all its fossilized glory when it hosts Universal Coprolite Day on Feb. 20.
“Most people don’t realize that feces can fossilize and there’s a remarkable record of fossilized poop,” Calvert Marine Museum Curator of Paleontology Stephen Godfrey said. “It tells amazing stories of the animals it came from, what kind of animals were being consumed, whether it was a carnivore or a herbivore.
The museum’s the department of paleontology initiated the celebration of Universal Coprolite Day — which is officially recognized each year on Feb. 22, though moved up the event two days in order to hold it on a weekend this year.
Hmmmm … 2-22-2022. That’s a lot of Number 2s, so to speak. And when those No. 2s fossilize, they are known as coprolites, which come from the Greek words kopros (meaning dung) and lithos (meaning stone).
The Universal Coprolite Day logo was inspired by Astrodon, the Maryland state dinosaur.
The museum will host activities and there will be learning stations placed throughout the museum. And of course there will be plenty of coprolites.
And just like a scene from a zombie movie, Godfrey explained that when a Stargazer fish died, worms burrowed into its brain and left mini coprolites, the first ones known on the fossil record.
And coprolites are vital in the fossil record and in the study of prehistoric life. The museum’s paleontology collection houses some of the most amazing coprolites ever found, including shark and fish-bitten coprolites, a coprolite preserving the impression of a baby turtle shell, partially eaten coprolites, and the only known fossil skull filled with coprolites.
“When we study paleontology we want to glean as much information as we can,” Godfrey said, “and so if you deliberately ignore one thing on the fossil record you miss out on the stories and the information it can provide.”
The vast majority of feces do not fossilize; they are recycled into the ecosystem. But when conditions are just right, feces can fossilize, and in so doing, they preserve a wealth of information on the diets of long-dead animals.
Coprolites were first recognized as fossilized feces by British fossil hunter Mary Anning in 1824.
Coprolites are also known as trace fossils because they are evidence of the activities of once-living animals.
Coprolites are found worldwide in rocks from the Cambrian (beginning 540 million years ago) to the present.
You may wear a mask to the event, but you won’t need one, at least for the coprolites. Coprolites don’t have the odor you typically associate with feces. These fossils preserve through mineral replacement, which removes the organic materials that produce the familiar fecal funk.
“The organic components have all disappeared, been removed over time either by bacteria or by decomposition and so now they’re basically like stone, though preserve the size, shape and some minerals.
Godfrey said the event is perfect for those that want to experience something different.
“People will be able to check off their bucket list that they actually held a dinosaur coprolite,” he said.