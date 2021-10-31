While being hunted by the police, Fin finds a large home inhabited by a single resident. He has found the refuge he has been looking for. Or has he?
And so begins “Val,” a comedy-horror film cowritten by Aaron Fradkin and Victoria Fratz.
“I want people to know that this movie is an escape to go back to movies from the early 2000s,” said Fratz, who grew up in Calvert County, attended Patuxent High School and now lives in Los Angeles. She is also the executive producer.
“It doesn’t take itself too seriously,” said Fradkin, who directed and edited the movie. “It’s not meant to make people think too much, it’s meant to entertain.”
The film stars Misha Reeves as Val, Zachary Mooren as Fin, Erik Griffin as Freddy, Sufe Bradshaw as Officer Daughtry and Kyle Howard as Officer Myers.
“We pretty much wrote the entire script with all of these actors in mind,” Fratz said of the cast, several of whom also starred in the couple’s 2018 movie “Electric Love.” “We wrote these roles and then thought, ‘Oh you know who would be great in this role?’ and then you make the call. And you’ve already worked with them so you know how they work, which is really helpful.”
Fratz also plays the role of conniving girlfriend Jenny in the film, while Fradkin plays an eyewitness on a newscast.
The couple started working on the script in 2019, but when funding fell through, took the film in a different direction.
“We were like, ‘Let’s just write something we know we can make with the resources we have,” Fratz said. “We both really like movies like ‘Beetlejuice’ and ‘Evil Dead’ so I was like, ‘What if [Val’s] supernatural and turns into a devil or demon?’ and Aaron loved it. That was our jumping off point.”
Fratz said there was never really a thought in making just a scary film.
“We always kind of intended to have this lighter tone,” she said. “If you watch ‘Beetlejuice’ there are some moments that are really creepy, but you’re never really scared because you’re living in the whimsy of that colorful world.”
Fratz said finding the perfect location “was a question mark” because of the price as well as what it needed to be.
“Living in Southern California everyone charges you an arm and two legs to rent their place,” she said. “And Val’s place was always going to be this big gothic mansion. It had to be right.”
But after some online digging, she found the perfect location complete with a rose garden, pool and fountain.
“For me on the producing end, I would say that locking in that location was my big dragon [slaying moment],” she said.
Because of previous bookings at the location, the crew lived in the home in 5-day increments.
“It was physically demanding to move furniture and reset everything,” Fratz said. “It was me and my rag-tag team of producing friends so I was like, ‘Help me move this extremely heavy couch.’”
The movie features a Southern Maryland tie-in as Emily Twohig of Solomons designed Fin’s chest tattoo as well as others on Fratz’s character.
“It was a really cool opportunity,” said Twohig, who knows Fratz from their time at Patuxent High School. “It was such an awesome feeling to see [them] on the screen.”
Twohig, who was a tattoo artist and co-owner of King of the Bay Tattoo in Solomons, designed a cross and angel wings for Fin.
“They gave me some concepts to work from so I pulled back from my experience in the tattoo world and used that as a basis,” said Twohig, who is a real estate investor. “It was definitely more of an edgy design memorial piece with wings. The body placement is a big factor in how my designs will take shape.”
Fratz was at an audition for a role in a WizKid music video in 2017 when she met Fradkin, a director, who had started a rough outline of “Electric Love.”
“I thought he was quiet and mysterious,” she said, “and even though I was interested in him that way I also needed a director for a short film I was writing.”
The couple, who own Social House Films, are working on another feature film which they hope will go into production in 2022 and which Fradkin said will be “full scary.”
They are also churning out scary movies on their Social House Films YouTube channel, which currently has 112,000 subscribers.
The movie is currently available to rent on demand and in digital.
To watch a trailer of “Val,” go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2c7JgZXNms, or to watch their short horror films, go to www.youtube.com/c/SocialHouseFilms.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews