Southern Maryland residents will have plenty of entertainment options this weekend, including two events in Calvert County.
On Saturday and Sunday, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host its traditional Artsfest.
Last September the 30-acre museum in Dowell hosted Artswalk, a COVID-19 version of the event.
This year’s event will feature “a fabulous weekend of the visual and performing arts” with more than 160 artist booths and 35 performers on four stages in addition to street performers and bubble artists, according to a release from the center.
Guests can explore the tent circle and arts building, then wander the shady wooded path to find artists and activities nestled in the woods.
There will also be kids activities such as the Discovery Tent, Studio School, and the Zany Zone, food and beverage vendors and more.
The website says the event is “is like no other.”
For something a little more nautical related, the Calvert County Watermen’s Association will hold its 20th annual Watermen’s Festival on Sunday, Sept. 19, on Solomons Island.
“I think because it’s homegrown,” festival secretary Rachel Dean said when asked why the event is so popular. “Our guys that are running this festival and are participating [in it] are people you see every day in our community. And especially with Calvert County being on a peninsula and being surrounded by the Bay [and Patuxent] River, we all love our seafood and these are the guys who bring it to us.”
The festival is best known for its docking competition in which watermen move their boats from a slip about 50 feet to a new slip in the shortest amount of time.
“Thirty [seconds] is good, 19 is amazing,” Dean said. “These guys do this very quickly.”
There will be multiple classes as well as a individual and team competitions.
The festival brought back kids’ competitions in 2019 and expanded it to include a large anchor toss, small anchor toss and bouy toss contests for the kids.
Both the boat docking and kids contests are free and do not require advance registration. Eligible watermen must possess a valid Maryland commercial watermen’s license.
Musician Deanna Dove will perform live during the festival.
“I definitely think it’s a community event and it’s a sense of being close to the fabric and what made Solomons Island [into] Solomons Island,” Dean said. “It takes us back to the roots of Solomons Island.”