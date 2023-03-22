Annie Wilkes (played by Cara Brzozowski) tends to bedridden Paul Sheldon (Blaine Becker) as the New Direction Community Theater performs "Misery" directed by Didi Olney and based on a novel by Stephen King.
Annie Wilkes (played by Cara Brzozowski) tends to bedridden Paul Sheldon (Blaine Becker) as the New Direction Community Theater performs "Misery" directed by Didi Olney and based on a novel by Stephen King.
Annie Wilkes (Cara Brzozowski) tends to author Paul Sheldon (Blaine Becker) as the New Direction Community Theater performs "Misery" on March 24, 25, 26 and April 1 and 7.
Over the next three weekends the New Direction Community Theater will present the play "Misery," based on a Stephen King novel that revolves around a popular romance novelist who is essentially rescued by a woman claiming to be his biggest fan.
Directed by Didi Olney, Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon (played by Blaine Becker), who is rescued from a car crash by his "No. 1 fan," Annie Wilkes (Cara Brzozowski), and wakes up in her secluded home, according to the play synopsis. While Sheldon is convalescing, Wilkes reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain.
Annie forces Paul to write a new novel, and he realizes that she has no intentions of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and in many ways it does.
Olney, 52, a Lusby resident who works as a systems engineer at the Pax River Naval Air Station, has been with New Direction for 11 years. She, along with a some of the actors, answered questions about their experiences with the play for the Calvert theater troupe.
Why did you decide to direct "Misery"?
Olney: We decided to produce "Misery" last year and I originally hoped to perform in the show with Keith Mervine, who passed away last year. So, I offered to direct "Misery" this year instead, in honor of Keith.
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
Olney: We worked a lot on characterizations. We talked as a cast and crew about the lives and relationships of all the characters. Once that was established, everything in the show fell into place.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
Olney: As always, the fact that we are a homeless theater maker is difficult. We rehearse in various locations, including Southern Community Center and the Calvert County libraries. The actors are required to picture what our set would look like until the week of the performance.
Why should people come watch this show?
Olney: The show is going to be great. It has moments to entertain all sorts of audiences.
What was the hardest part of getting your character down?
"Putting myself in the role. Playing Annie is such a far cry from who I am that its exciting and challenging. She's a unique character to play for my first lead role," said Cara Brzozowski, who plays Annie Wilkes. The character rescues Paul Sheldon from his single car accident and takes him into her home where she initially helps him recuperate from his injuries before turning on him after reading the manuscript of his upcoming novel. Annie is the first lead role of any type for Brzozowski, 57, a Lexington Park resident.
What is your favorite part about playing this character?
"It's hard to pick just one scene, so I guess where I break [Sheldon's] ankles because of how we put together the sound effect and the effort it took from the group," said Blaine Becker, who plays Paul Sheldon. His character is heading to his usual isolated hideaway when he gets caught in a blizzard and veers off the road. He is rescued by local resident and former nurse Annie Wilkes, but his recovery is hampered after he allows his host to read the manuscript of his upcoming novel in the Misery Chastain series.
What was the hardest part of getting your Misery character down?
"The hardest part was summoning the mild arrogance of the late 1980's rural law enforcement. My favorite scene is the barbecue fire on the grill," said Don Oswald, 58, a Chesapeake Beach resident who plays Buster, the town sheriff. Oswald is in his second role after performing in a one-act production last spring for the New Direction Community Theater.