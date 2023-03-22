Over the next three weekends the New Direction Community Theater will present the play "Misery," based on a Stephen King novel that revolves around a popular romance novelist who is essentially rescued by a woman claiming to be his biggest fan.

Directed by Didi Olney, Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon (played by Blaine Becker), who is rescued from a car crash by his "No. 1 fan," Annie Wilkes (Cara Brzozowski), and wakes up in her secluded home, according to the play synopsis. While Sheldon is convalescing, Wilkes reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. 

