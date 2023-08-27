The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels is bringing a new special exhibition showcasing the work of photographer Kristin Rutkowski to highlight women who captain boats and vessels on the Chesapeake Bay.

“Her Helm: Portraits of Women on the Chesapeake” starts Friday, Sept. 8, at CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium.

  

