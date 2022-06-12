June 19 is an important date in African American history and Southern Maryland will be hosting several Juneteenth-themed events.
There will be a community day, baseball game, events at a marine sanctuary and at a memorial park all in recognition of June 19, 1865.
On that day, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.
The troops’ arrival came a full 2½ years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth, which is considered the longest-running African American holiday, became a federal holiday in 2021.
“It’s a part of U.S. history and a lot of folks don’t know about the history of what has taken place in the African American community,” said Malcolmn Funn, who is an NAACP Calvert County board member for the organization’s Juneteenth/Community Day celebration. “It’s a part of U.S. history because we are part of the United States. I don’t know if excitement is the word but [Juneteenth is] a matter of sharing and informing people of U.S. history.”
One local celebration, which began in 2019, will kick off Friday, June 17, with St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s annual free Mulberry Music Festival: Jazz concert.
The festival, which will be headlined by Sharón Clark and also feature performances by Joseph Brotherton, the Kelly Bell Band and Carly Harvey, is the vision of college President Tuajuanda Jordan and is held every year on the eve of Juneteenth.
There are several events scheduled for Saturday, June 18, including the 26th Annual NAACP Juneteenth/Community Day at Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard.
The event, which is sponsored by the Calvert County Branch of the NAACP along with local businesses, will feature plenty of activities and exhibits including a local talent show with cash prizes.
“There’s nothing more enjoyable than people coming out and sitting around and just having a good time,” Funn said. “What better way to celebrate community day than by incorporating Juneteenth. We’re hoping this will be a day of celebration, communication and just getting to know people.”
The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center has teamed up with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to celebrate Juneteenth at the baseball home game Saturday, June 18, against the Lancaster Barnstormers.
The players will be wearing replica game jerseys of the Baltimore Elite Giants, a franchise that played between 1920 and 1950.
Among the hall of famers who played for the Elite Giants was Roy Campanella, who played three seasons with the team before playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1948-1957 and is considered one of the greatest catchers ever.
Fans will be able to bid on the jerseys following the game and proceeds will benefit UM Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation and support health fairs and services for the African American community.
“We’re pleased to work with the Blue Crabs to celebrate African American history and culture,” UM Charles Regional President and CEO Noel Cervino said in a news release. “Disease prevention is a vital part of our health mission, so we appreciate the opportunity to work with these three service organizations to help educate and inform people about health concerns identified in our Community Health Needs Assessment that affect all county residents, but are of primary importance among African Americans.”
There will also be a health fair that will be offering blood pressure checks, diabetes screening, and other important health information, and a traveling display of Negro Leagues artifacts.
Also on Saturday, there will be a whole slate of activities at John G. Lancaster Park in Lexington Park including Juneteenth crafts, a wreath laying at the U.S. Colored Troops Memorial Monument, videos by Lexington Park Elementary School’s fifth-grade STEM and family genealogy sessions.
A Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival will be held at the Shops at Waldorf Center with live music, African cultural drumming, food, art, poetry and more.
The weekend comes to a close on Sunday, June 19, with a Juneteenth celebration by at Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary in Nanjemoy with activities, games and a chance to kayak the ship graveyard.