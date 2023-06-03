ShoreRivers Summer Solstice

Join ShoreRivers on June 24 for the return of its annual Solstice Celebration — a big-tent party on the banks of the Chester River featuring local food and drinks, live music and dancing, and an exciting live auction.

Join ShoreRivers this summer for its beloved big-tent party on the banks of the Chester River.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 24, at Wilmer Park in Chestertown, ShoreRivers’ annual Solstice Celebration includes an open bar with Ten Eyck beer, Crow Vineyards wine, and a signature cocktail; hors d’oeuvres and a full buffet dinner with dessert; and live music and dancing. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. and continues through dusk with a rousing live auction where guests will bid on exceptional artwork, trips to enticing destinations and more.

