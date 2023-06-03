Join ShoreRivers on June 24 for the return of its annual Solstice Celebration — a big-tent party on the banks of the Chester River featuring local food and drinks, live music and dancing, and an exciting live auction.
Scheduled for Saturday, June 24, at Wilmer Park in Chestertown, ShoreRivers’ annual Solstice Celebration includes an open bar with Ten Eyck beer, Crow Vineyards wine, and a signature cocktail; hors d’oeuvres and a full buffet dinner with dessert; and live music and dancing. The celebration begins at 6 p.m. and continues through dusk with a rousing live auction where guests will bid on exceptional artwork, trips to enticing destinations and more.
This year’s celebration features local, sustainable food creations from award-winning and classically French trained Chef Jordan Lloyd. Lloyd, formerly of the Bartlett Pear Inn, has worked alongside the country’s premier four-star chefs, and is a James Beard Foundation chef as well as an alumnus of the James Beard Foundation Chef’s Boot Camp for Policy and Change. He and his wife, Alice, co-founded Hambleton House, a catering and events company committed to building a healthier, more delicious and sustainable food culture.
“The solstice indicates the start to summer when so many people flock to the river,” Isabel Hardesty, executive director of ShoreRivers, said. “We love being able to celebrate the season with the stunning backdrop of the Chester, and it’s important to gather our supporters together to enjoy what our waterways bring to our communities. We look forward to this opportunity to see our long-time members and to welcome new friends to ShoreRivers.”
During the event, the Robert F. Schumann Foundation will be presented with the 2023 Award for Environmental Stewardship in recognition of its legacy of generosity to ShoreRivers. The award recognizes an individual or entity in the Chesapeake Bay watershed for their transformational accomplishments as a steward of the environment.
The Robert F. Schumann Foundation was established by Schumann out of his belief that the environment is essential to sustain the future of the planet, that education is essential to solve many quality-of-life issues for society, and that arts and cultural programs offer society hope and the ability to dream. The Schumann Foundation has been a central funder of environmental imperatives at ShoreRivers since 2017.
All funds raised during this event will go directly to support ShoreRivers’ work for clean rivers. Many thanks go to our generous event sponsors: Hambleton House Events & Catering, Wildly Native Flower Farm, Rosin Creek Collaborative, Brandon Hoy and Brook Schumann, Eastern Shore Tents and Events, Ed Hatcher and Angie Cannon, Unity Nursery, Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company, Ten Eyck Brewing Company, National Aquarium, and The Finishing Touch. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Help ShoreRivers achieve its clean water goals by becoming a sponsor for the Solstice Celebration and joining a cadre of committed environmental stewards.