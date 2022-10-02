The Patuxent River sustains us, feeds us and gives us countless hours of recreation and solitude, and in gratitude the Calvert Marine Museum will hold Patuxent River Appreciation Day this Saturday, Oct. 8.
The 44th annual event, which is one of Southern Maryland’s longest running festivals, will celebrate the 115-mile long waterway, which is the largest and longest river entirely within Maryland.
“It is always exciting to know that the event is coming up as the weather turns to the fall season,” said Calvert Marine Museum Group & Visitor Services Coordinator Melissa McCormick, who has either attended or helped organize the event in some fashion each year. “When PRAD started there was virtually no other big events in the area except for the St. George’s Island Blessing of the Fleet, [but] in 1978, the [Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge] was new and not all folks from Calvert were exploring St. Mary’s at the time. That has changed for sure.”
Activities will include toy boat building, boat rides, children’s activities, art vendors and food and drink samples.
“Things have changed over the years, but many of the same faces visit the event for [all the activities],” McCormick said. “People are actually bringing their grandchildren to make toy boats as they remember bringing their children to do the same.”
At the boat basin, there will be free cruises aboard the one of the museum’s four vessels. Or, if the sea legs are gone for the year, try navigating a remote-controlled boat instead.
A news release said the event features “a weekend’s worth of fun all in one day.”
There will also be dozens of nonprofit and community groups that will be celebrating the Patuxent River with exhibits, demonstrations and displays about recycling, oyster farming, native plants, local wildlife and more.
“What is nice this year is that we will have about 25 vendors and 25 nonprofit organizations here for the one-day event,” McCormick said, “[which] brings us up to pre-pandemic activity. This event shares educational information with the public about the Patuxent River, [which] has been the livelihood for many generations and we need to know how we can proactively enjoy it and preserve it to keep it healthy for future generations.”
Also, visitors can head to the J.C. Lore Oyster House for a special sneak peek while restoration of the historic 1934 seafood packing house historic building continues. Visits will be available all day but dependent on the tides and weather.
Live music will also be provided by the SOMD Jazz Orchestra, Some Assembly, GrooveSpan, Southern Mix Barbershop and Pond Scum.
“We do hope that everyone can visit on Oct. 8 and enjoy the music, food and activities and create your own memories,” McCormick said.