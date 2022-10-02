The Patuxent River sustains us, feeds us and gives us countless hours of recreation and solitude, and in gratitude the Calvert Marine Museum will hold Patuxent River Appreciation Day this Saturday, Oct. 8.

The 44th annual event, which is one of Southern Maryland’s longest running festivals, will celebrate the 115-mile long waterway, which is the largest and longest river entirely within Maryland.

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews