Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Various celebrations are planned in November at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

 Smithsonian photo

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian celebrates Native American Heritage Month in November with numerous events honoring American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian veterans.

Visitors can celebrate the diversity and contributions of these Native cultures with a variety of free public events in Washington, D.C., New York City, and online.