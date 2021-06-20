CAMBRIDGE — Many folks think of the Choptank River Lighthouse in Cambridge as a newish thing, and, in the strictest sense, they’re right. The replica was constructed nine years ago.
But the beacon was built on a foundation of maritime history that stretches back to the mid-1800s. June marks a centennial of one key event in that history. In the spring of 1921, the Choptank River was abuzz with activity upon the arrival of a barge topped with a red-roofed cottage. That vessel anchored off of Benoni Point near the mouth of the Tred Avon River.
For local sailors, that bright red roof was a sight for sore eyes. An earlier lighthouse had stood at this spot from 1871 until it was wrecked by ice in 1918. The government powers that be had hoped to get by with simple automated “blinker” light, but local sailors soon complained that it didn’t provide them with enough navigational help, especially in heavy fog.
This “new” cottage would once again give those watermen the help of a full-service beacon staffed by liveaboard “keepers.” The work crews assigned to the construction project had to wait for Mother Nature to deliver the gentle tides and slack winds they needed to proceed. When conditions finally grew calm, it took those crews just 12 hours to hoist the cottage atop a foundation set upon metal screwpiles. They performed the job with such gentle care that one newspaper report marveled over the fact that “the chimney on the lamp was not even dislodged” and dubbed it “quite an engineering feat.”
First lit on June 9, 1921, that lighthouse is the one that the replica beacon at Long Wharf in Cambridge is modeled after, its construction based on plans housed in the National Archives in Washington, DC.
Reopening Plans
The new version of this old lighthouse is located on the Cambridge waterfront at Long Wharf, where it shines as a symbol for the 21st-century revitalization of a city and county with deep roots in the traditions and culture of the Chesapeake Bay.
The visitor experience at this replica is managed by the nonprofit Cambridge Lighthouse Foundation, a community nonprofit that manages the exhibits and artifacts on display inside and organizes community volunteers to greet visitors during high-traffic hours.
The interior of the lighthouse has been closed to visitors in recent months due to the pandemic. The foundation board of directors has set a post-pandemic reopening date of July 1, at which point the small museum will be open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We are so excited to celebrate this centennial by welcoming visitors back inside our lighthouse after being ‘dark’ during these pandemic months,” said Catherine Burton, president of the foundation board. “Back in 1921, too, the ‘new’ lighthouse started to shine only after the Choptank endured a dark period without a beacon.”
In addition to spending time with the permanent collection of exhibits and artifacts in the museum, visitors can climb the circular stairs inside the lighthouse to see two new exhibit panels in a temporary display dedicated to the storied “Age of Steamboats” on the Choptank River.
“New” Cottage Wasn’t
So New
Interestingly, the “new” cottage that appeared at the mouth of Tred Avon in 1921 wasn’t newly built at all. Constructed in 1858, it originally did duty guiding boats into the harbor of Cape Charles, Va., where it was known as Cherrystone Bar Lighthouse. Confederates knocked that beacon out of service for a brief period during the Civil War.
In 1919, Cherrystone Bar was replaced by one of the region’s earliest fully automated lights, an acetylene-gas-powered light set atop a caisson-style foundation in six feet of water. The old cottage was in such good condition that it was placed in storage rather than being demolished.
When the Choptank River came to need of a new beacon, the federal Lighthouse Board had Cherrystone Bar loaded up on that barge for the 100-mile journey up to the Choptank, where it became known as the Choptank River Lighthouse. While this year marks the centennial of its arrival in local waters, the old Cherrystone Bar cottage will actually be celebrating its 163rd birthday in 2021. It’s believed to be the only Chesapeake Bay beacon to do duty in two different states.
The two cottage-style beacons that shined through the decades on the Choptank River stood as sentinels through a wealth of maritime history. Schooners, bugeyes, pungies, skipjacks, and steamboats all sailed by in their heydays. Generations of local watermen kept their eyes on the beacon during storms and on days shrouded by fog.
The 1858 beacon that arrived on the Choptank by way of Virginia a century ago was replaced by an automated light in the early 1960s. The cottage was then dismantled, seemingly destined to pass into the annals of history forever.
Bringing the lighthouse
back to life
A generation later, however, community leaders in Dorchester County embraced the idea of bringing that beacon back to life. The notion of building a replica on the waterfront in Cambridge dates to the 1990s, when a civic improvement group called the “Committee of 100” introduced the concept as part of a broad-based plan to revitalize Cambridge. C. Robert Spedden was a key advocate for the concept in this period.
The idea was two-fold: Not only would a replica lighthouse honor the community’s rich maritime history; but it would also drive economic progress by bringing visitors to Dorchester County and serving as a visual icon of the community’s revitalization.
The first civic group formed specifically to make this vision a reality was the Long Wharf Lighthouse Committee. That group laid a foundation of community support, but fell by the wayside as funding proved hard to come by. Picking up the baton in 2004 was the Choptank River Lighthouse Committee, led by Patrick Hornberger, George Wright, and Margaret Wolff. This group won an important grant to conduct a feasibility study. Armed with the results of that research, the committee then spearheaded enabling legislation through the Maryland General Assembly in 2008 that would allow the construction of a screwpile lighthouse replica at the Cambridge City Marina.
A third group picked up the baton in 2010. Led by Jackie Noller and George Wright, and supported by generous donations from Dorchester County residents Rufus and Lorraine Todd as well as many other local businesses and families, the Choptank River Lighthouse Society succeeded in taking the project to the finish line. The replica lighthouse was dedicated in September 2012.
The Lighthouse Society then evolved into a new nonprofit group, the Cambridge Lighthouse Foundation. That organization works today to maintain the Lighthouse, attract visitors, and enhance the experiences of those visitors. In the spirit of the original Committee of 100 vision, the foundation also works to spur economic activity by connecting Lighthouse visitors with the shops, restaurants, hotels, and other attractions of Dorchester County.
For information or questions about volunteering or about lighthouse operations, contact the Cambridge Lighthouse Foundation at ChoptankLighthouse@gmail.com or through Facebook at Facebook.com/ChoptankRiverLighthouse.