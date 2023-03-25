davis 1

Former Charles County Public Schools student Kylah Davis reads her first children’s book “Take a Deep Breath” to students at Eva Turner Elementary School during Read Across Charles County.

 Charles County Public Schools photo

Author Kylah Davis, a former Charles County public school student, recently read her first children’s book, “Take a Deep Breath,” to students at Eva Turner Elementary School during Read Across Charles County.

“I used to work with her mother Martiza Davis [a principal’s secretary at Wade Elementary School] and when she told me her daughter was a published author, I knew we had to have her read to students,” Turner Elementary School Reading Resource Teacher Mary McGlynn said in a news release. “I thought this was a great way to showcase a young author living right here in Charles County.”