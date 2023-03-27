Charles County Public Schools high schools will be performing performing plays over the next few weeks:
• Maurice J. McDonough will stage “Matilda” 7 p.m. April 14-16, and 2 p.m. April 15-16, at 7165 Marshall Corner Road in Pomfret. Go to mhsdrama303.booktix.com.
• North Point will perform “Sister Act” 7 p.m. April 20-22, and 1 p.m. April 22, at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf. Tickets are $10, $5 for students and seniors.
• Westlake will stage “In The Heights” 7 p.m. April 20-22, at 3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf. Tickets are $10, $6 for students, two free tickets for staff members with ID.
• St. Charles will perform “Legally Blonde: The Musical” 7 p.m. April 21-22, and 2 p.m. April 22-23, at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf. Call 301-753-2090.
• La Plata will stage “Bring it On: The Musical” 6:30 p.m. April 27-28, and 2:30 p.m. April 28-29, at 6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Tickets are $10, $5 for students with CCPS badges honored.
• Henry E. Lackey High School will stage “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition” April 6:30 p.m. April 27-29, at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head. Call 301-753-1753.
• Thomas Stone High School performed “Disney’s Aladdin” earlier this month.
