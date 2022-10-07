Charles County Parks & Recreation is offering pop-up classes related to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics).
All classes are being held at the Waldorf Senior Center and Recreational Center, 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf; and North Point High School, 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf.
• Creative Cuisine Holiday will be held 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Waldorf Senior Center and Recreational Center. The cost is $55-$60. For ages 6 to 10.
• Full Steam Ahead will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Waldorf Senior Center and Recreational Center. The cost is $45-$50. For ages 6 to 10.
• Crafty Creator's Space will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Waldorf Senior Center and Recreational Center, 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf. The cost is $45-$50. For ages 6 to 10.
• Creative Cuisine Junior Chef will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at North Point High School. The cost is $45-$50.
• Creative Cuisine Holiday will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Waldorf Senior Center and Recreational Center. The cost is $55-$60. For ages 6 to 10.
• Creative Cuisine Holiday will be held 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The cost is $55-$60. For ages 6 to 10.
For more information, go to www.CharlesCountyParks.com.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.