In the back row is Shariece Alberts, Zoe Beacham and Leah Tischler. In the middle row is Generation Right Now teacher Cassandra Wallace, left, Generation Right Now President Ashley Graham, Abriana Wright, Evelyn Bedell, Savannah Alberts, Fatima Beacham, Marc Parris and Joaquin Medina. In the front row is Solana Bailey and Sevy Valcarcel.
Charles County students recently published a collaborative book titled “Creativity is Endless.”
Generation Write Now partnered with nonprofit Neighborhood Creative Arts and its president, Georgia Bonney of La Plata, to offer a six-week program to local students ages 8 to 17 to write and publish a book.
The book is a collaboration of poems, short stories and illustrations.
Southern Maryland News asked three of its authors — 14-year-old Leah Tischler and 10-year-old Sevy Valcarcel and Marc Parris — to share their experiences and thoughts of writing down the road.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
Leah Tischler: I’ve been writing on and off for about three to four years. The first story I’ve ever written was from a nightmare that I had. And that was mainly when I began to write more. However, I’ve always enjoyed writing.
Sevy Valcarel: I think I’ve been writing since [I was] about five years old.
Marc Parris: I’ve been creating comics for four years. “The Super Diaper Baby” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” are comics that inspired me.
What inspires you to write?
SV: My pets, my kitty cat and doggy woggy. Anything that brings me joy really.
MP: I want to inspire and bring joy to all kids especially, The kids with dyslexia and special needs, We are changing the world!
LT: A few things that inspire me to write are creepy settings. If I’m going for a walk and see an old rusty car, or a tobacco barn; I get ideas for writing [from various places and] this includes my nightmares.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
MP: Yes, I do and I’m working with my Pop Pop to turn my comics into movies.
LT: I’ve thought about turning writing into a career, though I’m not sure how or what I even want to be when I’m older.
SV: No. I don’t feel like it’s my strongest suit.
What kind of writing process do you use?
SV: I get my favorite notebook and let myself write when I’m comfortable so I enjoy it.
LT: When I’m drafting out a story, I usually run it by my sister to get another person’s input on the idea of the story. Another thing I do that relates to my sister is that when I make boy characters, for some reason I make them something that my sister would find interesting or funny.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
LT: I don’t actually read that much so I don’t have a favorite author. However, if I did enjoy reading, I would want Stephen King to be my favorite, considering it would be a good inspiration.
SV: Oooh, I love J.K. Rowling, Shel Silverstein, Lindsay Franklin and Trudi Trueit. They give me something new to imagine, the creativity and suspense is impactful and challenges me.
What are you working on now?
MP: I’m working on few new comics books and a [Lego form] movie.
SV: I’m enjoying the Harry Potter series and always looking for inspiration.
LT: Im working on writing articles for 4-H since I’m the reporter/historian. I’m also planning to take a story that I wrote and make it a series.