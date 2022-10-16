Cheetah cubs born at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Animal care staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va., welcomed a litter of two cheetah cubs to first-time mother Amani overnight Oct. 3.

 Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Carnivore keepers at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va., earlier this month welcomed a litter of two cheetah cubs.

First-time mother, 4-year-old female Amani, birthed the cubs Oct. 3 around 9:17 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. This is also the first litter sired by 7-year-old father Asante. As the first offspring of both parents, the cubs are genetically valuable.