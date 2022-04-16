Paige Hunt released her first book “Bubble Baby” on March 10 through Kingston Publishing.
Hunt, who grew up in Prince Frederick, attended Calvert High for one year and then graduated from Huntingtown High School in 2007. She also played tennis and soccer at both schools.
She currently lives in Parkville with her husband, Aaron, and two children, 8-year-old Dean and 3-year-old Wendy.
Hunt said she struggled with reading as a child but once she learned to read, she “really enjoyed fantasy worlds I came across.”
She added that she hoped her book “will encourage those who struggle to keep pushing forward and you never know where your life and passions will take you.”
She will release her second book, “My Monster Eating Mommy” on April 28.
“Bubble Baby” is available on the Amazon and Bares and Noble websites.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
Writing has always been a quiet private passion of mine since I was little, one where I wrote small silly stories and kept most of them in a folder. Some of these I hope to get published alongside my newer works. My elementary school hosted student/educational assistants from Japan, there was a portion of lessons where we focused on haiku poems and I think this is the moment I started to love writing. After this I wrote and illustrated small stories for my youngest sister and tucked them in her school lunches.
What inspires you to write?
Anything and everything. I would say it is sporadic anything from dreams to memories, and random funny phases that spark my interest to write.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
One can have many careers that bring us joy, writing makes me happy and my books seem to make others happy, which is a huge bonus. I’m overjoyed taking this private passive passion and turning it into a public active stage. I plan to continue to work hard both writing and promoting my works. I look forward to nurturing this new stage along with being a mom and my full time job.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I use any material at hand, that sounds silly but most of the time if I get something in my head I need to get it out before I forget, so any napkin, paper, digital note, video or audio recording will do. Most of the time I find interest in the silly and fun moments with my children. I absolutely love making up songs and stories to entertain them. If life was lived in a series of random jingles it would be the entertainment part of how I raise my children.
How did you publish your book?
I submitted my book to my publisher via their online submission. While I had submitted it to many others, I compiled useful questions and answers which I used as a new guide for every future submission to publishers. I heard back from a lot of self-publishing companies but financially that wasn’t in the cards for me, and frankly I didn’t want that option as I was such a beginner I needed someone with experience. This was not a time sensitive project for me so I wasn’t in a rush but I am extremely delighted to be working with my publisher. To be given this opportunity to work with a publisher feels like I won a million dollars, therefore I am very grateful and will continue to work very hard.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
I feel like this question should be answered in a sophisticated way where I name Emily Dickinson, Charlotte Brontë which are fabulous and I enjoyed their work but my main pull to reading will always be authors and works like R.A. Salvatore’s “The Legend of Drizzt,” Christopher Paolini’s “Eragon The Inheritance Cycle,” J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” and Nora Roberts’ romance novels. Fantasy works where my internal child at heart can explore worlds and hear languages and see cultures found only within these pages. I hope to write like Laura Krauss Melmed’s “The Rainbabies” or Sandra Boynton’s “Little Pookie,” books that are both cute and beautiful and captivate the reader and listener.
What are you working on now?
I have several other books in various stages and I hope that my publisher and the public will like those too.
Please include a description of the books
“Bubble Baby” was created to bring a child’s view of the world to life, it is meant to bring a smile to the readers and listeners face and help adults (families) see a world (level of imagination) that they have forgotten.
“My Monster Eating Mommy” was created to validate the fears/feelings of a child, such as fears of darkness or the unknown; instead of telling them “It’s not real”, this book offers them a solution and provides a sense of protection and comfort.
Please include an excerpt from the books
“Bubble Baby” - Tiny Cute, Oh So Small, Itty Bitty, Like A Doll
“My Monster Eating Mommy” - My mommy eats that monsters that hide under my bad, the bad ones that might get me if I uncover my head.