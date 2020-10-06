Two of the most impactful things in anyone's life is their religion and their wealth. For Luke and Tanner, religion is a means to wealth, but it's not that simple.
Luke and Tanner are characters in an upcoming movie titled "Faith Based," which was written and produced by Clinton born and raised Luke Barnett, who also plays "Luke" in the film. The premise is that two friends realize that faith-based films make buckets of cash, so they set out on a mission to make one of their own.
Starring Jason Alexander, known for his role as George Costanza in "Seinfeld," Lance Reddick (Maryland's "The Wire"), David Koechner ("Anchorman") and comedian Margaret Cho, "Faith Based" will release digitally Oct. 9 on VOD, iTunes, Amazon Prime, cable and anywhere else you can buy or rent movies.
The Enquirer-Gazette recently had the chance to speak with Barnett, who answered some questions about the movie and his career.
TEG: Where did your idea for "Faith Based" come from?
Barnett: It's a bit of art imitating life. My partner, Vincent Masciale, and I did our first film in 2016, a horror-comedy called "Fear, Inc.," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival before going on to screen around the world. We hoped that it would lead to us having a TV show on the air or making a big studio movie in no time. A few years later, we had pitched a lot of people to varying degrees of success but still hadn't struck gold. At the same time, I had started to really take notice of the fact that every time a bad Christian movie starring Kirk Cameron would come out, churches would rent out theaters and take van loads of members to see them. Those movies would be shot on a tiny budget and make thirty million dollars. I joked with Vince that we should just make a bad Christian movie and use all the money it makes to fund our projects.
That joke became "Faith Based."
Vince and I both come from a background in the church, so it was a subject we thought we could tackle.
TEG: What is the most challenging part of writing for a film?
Barnett: Well, with this film it was all about balance. I didn't want to make a movie that was mean-spirited and I didn't want it to be making fun of belief. I wanted to make a heartfelt buddy comey and use this world I find truly fascinating (the Christian movie industry) as the backdrop. So, it was a fine line to ride. I'm really proud of the tone we were able to strike, and that's largely thanks to a great cast and Vince's direction.
TEG: What was the most fun part of writing and filming this movie?
Barnett: We originally set out to make this movie on zero budget with our friends. We were going to shoot on iPhones and improvise the whole thing. Tanner (who plays, wait for it, "Tanner") is one of my closest friends in real life, so we figured we would use that chemistry and the fact that we are both very cheap. And while I ended up writing the script, and we eventually were able to shoot on real cameras with some excellent cast additions, we stayed true to our original vision by making a movie with many of our best friends. I've never had so much fun making something.
We shot at places we had access to (my house, Tanner's house, the bar we used to work at, the place we really throw axes, etc). Every day on set felt like camp. You've got people in full body green screen suits walking around, Richard Riehle (from "Office Space") with a green mustache holding a giant cardboard space monster, and Hall and Oates playing between takes. It was impossible to not have a blast making this movie.
We come from a background of making comedy videos on Will Ferrell's website, Funny or Die, where you often have very little money and everyone is 100% there because they want to be. We tried to emulate that feeling on this movie. We treated every day like we were making a silly comedy video. There isn't a person involved with this movie who did it for the paycheck. Every person is a part of this because they believed in it and wanted to show up on set. That energy was amazing, and I think it really shows on screen.
TEG: How did this project differ from your other projects? [Some of Barnett's other projects include "Funny or Die" and "Fear, Inc."]
Barnett: This was the ultimate passion project. It's one of the first times we've ever thrown the idea of what Hollywood says you're "supposed to make" out the window. If we were making a movie strictly to make money, we would have made an action thriller, a horror movie, or you know, a bad Christian movie with Kevin Sorbo. We made this movie for us. It's a movie I would want to see. Now we just have to hope we're not the only ones.
TEG: What was your favorite part of Clinton and the surrounding area growing up?
Barnett: Where to begin... I'm sure a lot has changed in 20 years. I have really great memories of riding BMX bikes and skateboarding in my neighborhood by Surrattsville High School and all around Clinton. Taking trips to Costca Park and Tucker Road Ice Rink (R.I.P) as a kid. Going to movies and loitering around the St. Charles Town Center mall. Anyone remember My Brother's Place? I was the guy in JNCOs and some weird velvety shirt from Pacific Sunwear between 1995-1998.
On a more serious note, I have so many great memories from the people I went to high school with at Grace Brethren. My school was small enough I was able to get involved in multiple extra-curricular activities. I was able to find theater there (shoutout to Pam Smith and Maria Hayner for putting up with me) while also playing sports and other great stuff. By senior year, I had it in my mind I wanted to move to Los Angeles. At the end of that year, my mom got diagnosed with cancer and passed away shortly after. If it wasn't for her encouragement, and the support of my family and so many of the people I went to school with, I probably would never have made the move to California.
TEG: What new projects do you have coming up?
Barnett: We're in the early stages of another movie. It's about two estranged brothers on a road trip with a talking robot. You know, that old story. I also wrote a political satire called "The Right Angle" with Jules Forrester that is currently a semi-finalist in a pretty big fellowship put on by The Academy (of Academy Awards fame). So, I hope that will at least give some Hollywood executives a laugh leading up to the election, even if no one wants to make it. Other than that, I have a one year old in quarantine, so, we go on fifteen walks a day.