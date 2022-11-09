Life can be tough at times and no one knows that more than a group of impoverished musicians and artists trying to eke out a living in New York City’s Lower East Side.
And their ups, downs and everything in between are the basis for College of Southern Maryland’s “Rent,” which runs Nov. 11 to 20 at the La Plata campus.
The Jonathan Larson play, which is loosely based on Puccini’s “La Boheme,” features a motley crew of characters struggling to survive financial, health and personal hardships.
According to the CSM website, the play follows Maureen dealing with her chronic infidelity through performance art, her partner Joanne, who wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble, Benny who has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends and Mark, an aspiring filmmaker who feels like an outsider to life in general.
The play is directed by AnnMarie Saunders, who moved to La Plata in 2006 to earn her doctorate in theater history and performance studies at the University of Maryland.
Saunders, who started her stage career as a professional actor, has directed several plays, including “Oliver!” and “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide” for CSM in 2015.
The music director is William Derr, set design is by Erik Braun, sound design is by Daniel Gonzales and the costume designer is Sarah Slack.
The play stars Chad Mildenstein as Roger Davis, Gavin Geibig as Mark Cohn, Gabe Gray in the role of Tom Collins and Gershawn A. Mason as Benjamin Coffin III. The play also features Annie Lee, Taylor Hines, Alyshia Bradley and Danielle LeDoux.
Mildenstein, who has a bachelors of arts in theater, has appeared in almost 30 Southern Maryland shows over the past two decades, while Geibig, who is in his freshman year at CSM, has appeared in almost 20 performances from 2012 to 2021. Bradley, who has a degree in urban arts from 2015, began acting at the age of 15 when she appeared in “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Why did you decide to direct “Rent”?
AnnMarie Saunders: “Rent” has been on my director’s bucket list for a while, but the timing never felt right. But after the COVID-19 pandemic, the themes of isolation and battling a disease with no cure seemed really relevant. The show’s message is that we aren’t alone, any of us. And I think that’s something we could all use right now. Plus the music is amazing.
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
AS: Mostly, yes. Chad was our first auditionee and [music director] Will Derr and I were like, Oh yeah that’s our Roger. It was really important to me that the cast be diverse. In race, age, gender, all of it. We had a great group come out to auditions, but I did need to make some calls to get the right actors for Collins and Angel. I’m thrilled with the outcome, the leads and ensemble are so amazing.
What was the hardest part of getting your character down?
Chad Mildenstein: I have loved listening to and singing with this show ever since it first came out. I personally like to make every character I play, my own in some way. Whether it be how I portray certain scenes or how I approach certain songs. I had sung with the cast recording so many times that I found myself mirroring the original cast on several occasions. Breaking myself of that habit was something that i really had to focus on.
Gavin Geibig: The most difficult part of getting my character was with his monologues. In my personal life, I find my personality to be very similar to Mark’s. After rehearsing my portrayal of Mark came together fairly easily compared to rolls I’ve played in the past. His complex dialogue is what introduced me to a challenge I was excited to conquer.
Alyshia Bradley: Mimi and I have parallels but she’s a lot more vulnerable, tough and jaded. She reacts like a 19 year old, everything is dramatic. So for me I had to turn up my angst which I spent most of my late 20s trying to relax aaah.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
AS: Any musical is tougher than a straight play because there are more pieces of the puzzle; that’s really my job as director, to put the puzzle together. But “Rent” is what’s called a ‘sung through’ musical, which means there’s basically no talking, it’s all singing. I have to approach scene work very differently. And we always need accompaniment.
What is your favorite scene and why?
AB: I love Goodbye Love with Roger and Mark. Ugh it’s such a heartbreaking scene but also real. So many truths get told, but without the lens of love you don’t see it. All three of us in the scene experience looking in the mirror at ourselves, and chose shame. That’s real life. We are real people there.
CM: My favorite scene is the song “Goodbye Love.” It is filled with so much emotion and the music compliments the action of the scene so well. The first time we rehearsed it, I could really feel a great connection with my fellow castmates. It feels very organic and gives me the chills every time we do the scene.
GG: The scenes involving angels funeral would have to be my choice for favorite scene. The somber tones at the beginning compared to the tense aftermath of everyone reuniting is brilliantly written in my opinion
Why should people come watch this show?
AS: The message is so uplifting. You aren’t alone. There’s no day but today. Even when tragedy strikes these characters, they come together and support each other, love each other. Add to that the amazing, talented cast and musicians [and] this show is not to be missed.
