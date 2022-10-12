Employees Charlotte (played by Brenna Prestidge), left, Catherine (Hannah Lunczynski), Frances (Pearl Jones) and Pearl (Charlotte Flade) at working painting watch faces with radium-based paint in College of Southern Maryland’s “These Shining Lives,” which opens tonight.
Tom Donahue (played by Aaron Johnson), left, confronts company boss Mr. Reed (Matt Jones) about the damage caused by working with radium-based paint.
Dr. Dalitsch (played by Taylor Hines) tells Pearl (Charlotte Flade) what her prognosis is in a scene from “These Shining Lives.”
Catherine Donohue (Hannah Lunczynski) tells her son (Linus Ball) and daughter (Mia Mildenstein) how sick she really is.
Catherine Donohue (played by Hannah Lunczynski), left, tries in vain to get some answers about her illness from company doctor Dr. Rowntree (Zack Ball).
In the early part of the century, jobs were scarce and employees were thankful and forever grateful for any type of employment, even if that something doing something that would ultimately endanger their lives.
And the College of Southern Maryland will tackle one of the most well-known cases of a corporation putting its employees in harm’s way when it stages “These Shining Lives,” which opens Friday, Oct. 14.
The play tells the real-life story of the women who painted watch faces with luminous paint. The workers, who would put their brushes in their mouths to give their brushes a fine tip, and go by the slogan “Lip, Dip, Paint.” The company never informed the women of the dangers of radium and employees were ultimately diagnosed with a variety of horrific medical issues.
“I was drawn to the story,” said director Brian Donohue, who became aware of the story after a friend recommended it. “It touches on several things I like; true story, fan of history and the main thing is it’s just a really strong story about American history that a lot of people don’t know about. It’s a story of ordinary women who did an extraordinary thing.”
The play is based on the book “Radium Girls” by Melanie Marnich.
“I think you don’t always get the opportunity to play someone who really lived,” said Brenna Prestidge of Lusby, who plays Charlotte. “This play is special and a tribute to these women.”
“I really loved this play’s focus on the girls’ stories and their lives because these were real people,” said Matt Jones, a freelance filmmaker from Accokeek, who plays the girls’ boss Mr. Reed. “This happened and it was tragic.”
The play also stars Hannah Lunczyski, Kate Jones, Charlotte Flade, Aaron Johnson, David Thomas, Tasylor Hines, Zack Ball, Linus Ball and Mia Mildenstein.
“This has been a great opportunity for me,” said Lunczyski, who plays the lead role of Catherine Donohue, “and I’m really happy I can convey to the audience how it really was for these girls.”
Brian Donohue said the cast went through some trying moments such as illness and the departure of a few cast members, “which is difficult because you think you’re going in one direction then someone has to jump on a moving train to get up to speed.”
But he also said the cast “has really come together and done a tremendous job. It’s always rewarding to go through this [directing] process because you start out with a whole new group … and as you progress along this journey, it just gets better and better.”
Stage managers are Melissa Gilpin-Ball and Joselle Ball, costume design is by Pat Brennan and the lighting and set designer is Erik Braun.
“These were ordinary woman, many of them were girls, and when they became sick and took their employers to court nobody really cared,” said Donohue, who does IT at the U.S. Navy base in Indian Head. “It sounds horrific and I don’t want people to think the show’s horrific. I actually think it’s very inspiring. It shows what ordinary people can do when they stand up for themselves. I think these women were very courageous amidst illness, but they still said, ‘We’re going to carry this through to the end.’”