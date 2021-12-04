The Maryland Writer’s Association created the Writer’s Round Table Program to encourage writers through monthly articles and activities.
AUTHOR: Adam Tobin
“A script is like a party invitation to all the other artists who can work on the project.” – Adam Tobin
Genre: TV Show – Television programming, either drama or comedy, written for audience entertainment with plot and characters that develop over a season of episodes.
A sample viewing list includes “Odd Jobs,” “About a Girl,” “She Persisted: the Musical,” “Best Friend’s Date” and “What Do You Do With an Idea?”
A screenwriter, TV writer, playwright and improvisor, Tobin was born in Columbia and is now based in Menlo Park, Cal. Where he is a senior lecturer teaching screenwriting in Stanford University’s film & media studies program.
Tobin participated heavily in theater growing up, including with Betty May’s Onstage Productions.
He attended Howard High School and during his sophomore year, he completed a “mentorship” program with horror writer Thomas F. Monteleone, and composed a series of short stories with fantastical themes.
After receiving his English degree from Stanford, Tobin performed with Los Angeles Theatresports, attended the USC School of Cinematic Arts for an MFA in screenwriting and worked as a story analyst at Jim Henson Pictures. An avid Muppet fan, Tobin helped in the development of “Muppets in Space” and “Elmo in Grouchland.”
In 1999, Tobin moved to New York and found work on gameshows including “ESPN’s 2-Minute Drill” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” where he once wrote a $10 million trivia question.
His inclusion as a finalist in HBO’s “Project Greenlight” in 2003 put his romantic comedy “Odd Jobs” on display and led him to create the reality show “Best Friend’s Date” and the scripted comedy “About a Girl” for Nickelodeon’s The-N Network, now rebranded as TeenNick.
“I’ve gotta be the only instructor at Stanford who’s been a contestant on and created a reality show,” Tobin says.
In 2008, after writing “About a Girl” in Los Angeles and filming it in Vancouver, Tobin was hired to teach screenwriting at his alma mater, where he “happily offers the course material I had to go to grad school to get.”
While there, he reconnected with classmate Deborah Wicks La Puma, a prominent composer of musicals for young audiences and together they conceived a new show based on Chelsea Clinton’s children’s book, “She Persisted.”
“She Persisted: the Musical” opened in 2019 and was nominated for a Theatre Bay Area award for Outstanding World Premiere Musical. In 2020, it debuted off-Broadway where it was a New York Times “Critic’s Pick” and won an Off-Broadway Alliance award for Best Family Show.
Tobin and La Puma next adapted the bestseller “What Do You Do With an Idea?” for stage and saw it selected by the Kennedy Center for its New Visions/New Voices workshop in 2020.
“The pandemic interrupted children’s theater across the country,” Tobin said, “but it’s starting to come back. We’re hoping the show will open in spring of 2022.”
Tobin continues to write stories, screenplays, tv scripts, and musicals, and consults on story and pitching with clients including animation studios such as Blue Sky Studios, Dreamworks and Aardman and documentary films.
“It’s a great gig,” he said of teaching at Stanford. “I get smart students who want to tell important stories. I don’t have to worry about budget or what sold recently, I just have to guide them in how to make their stories better.”
For more information on Adam Tobin, go to https://art.stanford.edu/people/adam-tobin
Fun With Words
The Maryland Writers’ Association invites you to have fun writing TV screenplay like Adam Tobin. With just 100 words, weave two characters into a TV Show of your own making. Title your TV Show response and send it to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month and receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next month’s article and posted on the MWA website.
Reader responses
Last month readers were asked to write children’s literature like Mary Amato. With just 100 words they were to weave twins into a humorous childhood or early teen situation. Here are some responses:
One Hat Three Heads
At the last yard sale I went to in Charles County, I saw a hat I wanted for my ‘How ya like my hat?’ writing category. But, a lady picked it up first. I asked if I could have it and she said, “Yes.” I was paying for it when she came back and asked if she could have it.
I said, “You just gave it to me!”
She said, “No, I didn’t.” She basically called me a liar and I told her that. The discussion got heated, but then her twin sister came by and asked, “What’s going on here?”
Jim McDonald, La Plata
“Myra” and “Tamoa.”
“Myra” and “Tamoa.” Unusual names for unusual twins. They were both double-jointed and liked Abner Doubleday. They also had an unusual cat. Well, it was actually two conjoined Siamese cats! It was weird. [Shoulder shrug].
Nevertheless, Abner was their school’s star ballplayer and he appreciated a beautiful pair. When he met the twins, he rather enjoyed seeing double. Abner invited Myra and Tamoa to watch him take the mound and swing the bat. During a doubleheader, the twins rooted for Abner to score after getting to second base.
However, mom waved her twins back home.
Evidently, she didn’t like double entendres.
Steve Baker, Hughesville
Dad believed every dog needed a boy. So, on my twin brother Cameron’s and my twelfth birthday, Dad — much to Mom’s annoyance — brought home a Yorkie-Maltese mutt. That yapping mophead immediately favored Cameron. Me, it ignored.
Mom named him Shadow, a joke. But the joke was on me. Somehow, I would win over that dog.
One day I convinced Cameron to switch clothes. We stepped out of his room, each dressed as the other.
Shadow tilted his head, studying us.
Cameron gave Shadow no hints.
I, Osman Csintalan, had outsmarted —
Yapping, Shadow rushed to my brother.
Call me the cat-lovin’ twin.
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf