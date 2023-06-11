Southern Maryland is offering several Juneteenth events. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Charles County Library is offering a free Juneteenth flag kit all day Friday, June 16, Saturday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 20, at the La Plata branch. For more information, go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.

