Kristina and Kenneth Faison talk to Olivia Smith, right, about their jobs as period-dressed historical interpreters for Historic St. Mary’s City during the 2019 Juneteenth celebration at John G. Lancaster Park in Lexington Park.
The Abdul Unity Cultural Drummers of Alexandria, Va., perform sounds from Ghana on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at a Juneteenth celebration at the Shops at Waldorf. The second-annual Charles County event was organized by the Women of Action Charles County, the Charles County NAACP and several other groups.
FILE PHOTO
File photo
This photograph is from the collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, gift of the Scurlock family.
Southern Maryland is offering several Juneteenth events. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.
Charles County Library is offering a free Juneteenth flag kit all day Friday, June 16, Saturday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 20, at the La Plata branch. For more information, go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden will be open extended hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, through Monday, June 19, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden.
The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses, and its story represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Visitors are invited to learn more about the restored schoolhouse, its rich history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school up until the mid-20th century.
Volunteers will be available on site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.
The Charles County Juneteenth Foundation will hold its Fourth annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at The Shops at Waldorf Center, 3003 Festival Way in Waldorf.
Activities include traditional African drumming, learning opportunities on the influence of Black Americans in Charles County, horseback riding and more.