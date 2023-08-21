Open mic scheduled

Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.

  

