Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
Paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Aug. 27. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Young to perform at museum
Brett Young will perform Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. The opening act is Elle King. Tickets are $39-$89. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Back to school blessing set
Back-to-school blessings will be held 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at All Saints Church, 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Guest speaker will be Calvert County Superintendent of Schools Andraé Townsel will be guest speaker. Call 410-257-6306.
Exhibit opening planned
North End Gallery will host an opening reception for its Art & Poetry Mashup exhibit 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. A poetry reading will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept.. 10. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Oct. 1. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan Duo to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Taste the Beaches scheduled
The town of Chesapeake Beach will host Taste the Beaches noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Abner’s Crab House, 3748 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach. The event includes tastings from local restaurants, fresh-shucked oysters, food, beverages, music and children’s activities. Go to facebook.com/events/303841205441755.
Patriot 5K planned
The Eighth annual Little Flower School Patriot Day 5K will be held Saturday, Sept. 9. The event honors military, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians. Past events have raised more than $10,000 for local organizations. Go to www.patriotday5k.org.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Perigeaux Winery in St. Leonard. Go to www.perigeaux.com.
ARC to hold golf tourney
The 20th annual Arc Southern Maryland Golf Tournament will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Chesapeake Hills Golf Club in Lusby. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Go to www.arcsomd.org/golf.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
Paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Sept. 18. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Hunters Bash returns
The Seventh annual Hunters Bash will be held noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds in Prince Frederick. Raffles, online auctions games and more. Tickets are $50 and includes food by Caney Creek Catering and Fastop, drinks and raffle drawings. Proceeds will benefit Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and Calvert County Ducks Unlimited. Sponsorships available. Contact Karen Sharpe 443-624-1687 or pfvfdsponsors@yahoo.com or go to www.pfvfd.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, during plein air painting at the Leonardtown Wharf.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Formal attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
Festival on bay planned
North Beach will host the Experience Calvert Festival beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 23. Enjoy family activities and all the things that make Calvert County the place to visit such as seafood, locally brewed beer, vintage wine, children’s activities and more. Go to www.northbeachmd.org/home/news/get-ready-taste-beaches.
Firemen to host car show
The Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department will host the Christopher J. Wright Memorial Car Show 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at 12245 Rock Point Road in Newburg. Door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, musical acts and more. Entry fee is $25. Call Ronnie Wright at 240-320-3384.
Paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 1. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Food packing event planned
Volunteers are needed for a Bag Hunger and Food Packing Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 locations throughout Southern Maryland. The goal is to distribute 300,000 meals. Go to www.justserve.org.
Nicotina applications
Deadline for applications for Charles County Fair’s Queen Nicotina will be Aug. 30. Entry forms must be mailed to Louise Stine, 5185 Colebrook Drive, La Plata, MD 20646.
Fellowship program planned
LEAD is accepting applications for its Maryland Fellowship Program Class XIII through Oct. 1. Designed as a premier leadership development initiative, the 2-year fellowship is or individuals committed to making a difference in agriculture, natural resources, and rural communities. Go to www.leadmaryland.org.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Perigeaux Winery, 8650 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. The band will play jazz, blues and light pop songs.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
Paddling trip planned
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 15. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Oysterfest scheduled
The Lexington Park Rotary Club will hold its 57th annual Oysterfest Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at the St. Mary's County Fairgrounds. Shucking competition and the National Oyster-Cook Off. Sponsorships available. Go to www.usoysterfest.com.
Bluegrass for hospice planned
Bluegrass for Hospice will be held noon to 8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 28, at Flat Iron Farm, 45840 Highway To Heaven Lane in Great Mills. Scheduled to appear is Junior Sisk Band, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass and Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition. Tickets are $25, $30 at the gate. Go to www.bluegrassforhospice.com.
Coastal arts market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters