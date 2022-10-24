New choir beginning

Arts4All Singers will rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir combines Southern Maryland Community Resources and the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. The group will try and assist those with transportation issues. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call ‪443-684-2791.