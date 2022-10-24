New choir beginning
Arts4All Singers will rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir combines Southern Maryland Community Resources and the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. The group will try and assist those with transportation issues. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewform.
Virtual walk rescheduled
Sisters at Heart will hold its 17th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Virtual Fitness Walk through Oct. 31. Walk, run, kayak or bike. The cost is $35. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/IndianHead/2021SistersatHeart16thAnnualBreastCancerVirtualFitnessWalkPLUS.
Art center to hold art fair
Mattawoman Creek Art Center will hold a holiday art fair Oct. 22 through Dec. 12 at Mattawoman Creek Art Center in Newburg. Go to www.mattawomanart.org.
Nightmare on Sotterley Lane planned
Historic Sotterley will hold Nightmare on Sotterley Lane 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28; and Saturday, Oct. 29. Take a walking tour of some of the creepy spaces and places and encounter earthly inhabitants and the unexplainable presences on our site. Tour times begin 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Theater to stage witchcraft play
New Direction Community Theater will stage “Bell, Book and Candle” 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m, Sundays Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, at the Long Beach Community Center, 5845 Calvert Blvd. in St. Leonard.
Tickets are $15, $12 for students and seniors.
For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/bell-book-and-candle-tickets-417539189957.
Masquerade ball scheduled
The Jude House will hosting a Masquerade Gala 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Greater Waldorf Jaycees, 3950 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Dinner, live music and silent auction. Proceeds go toward the building of a new recovery campus. Tickets are $50. Go to www.thejudehouse.org.
Ag conference planned
The annual Agricultural and Environmental Law Conference will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis. The conference brings together stakeholders from the state’s agricultural, conservation and legal fields. A virtual option is available. Registration required. Contact Ryan Zimmerman at 301-405-1271 or rzimmer7@umd.edu.
Symphony to perform concerts
Cosmic Symphony will perform “A Haunting Return” 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23421 Kingston Creek Road in California; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at St. John Vianney Life Center, 105 St. John Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. Free, but donations accepted. Go to orchestra@cosmicsymphony.org.
Farm stress workshops set
The University of Maryland Extension will hold a live and virtual farm stress management workshop for agriculture service providers 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Baltimore. Registration required. Go to www.go.umd.edu/farmfamily or to register, go to https://fstraining524.eventbrite.com.
App Challenge returns
Entries for the 2022 Congressional App Challenge will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 1. The challenge encourages middle and high school students to learn how to code by creating their own applications for congressional recognition. Open to students in Maryland’s Eighth Congressional District and apps need not be finished. Go to https://raskin.house.gov/congressional-app-challenge.
Shomette to host Civil War talk
Sotterley Plantation will host a live and virtual discussion by author Donald Shomette titledThe Civil War in Southern Maryland: The Forgotten Conflict 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Free, but registration required. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Stamp submissions sought
Submissions are currently being accepted for the Maryland Annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp Contest through Nov. 3. Entries will be judged Nov. 12 at the Waterfowl Festival. Contestants must mail their designs with required fees and forms. Email christopher.markin@maryland.gov, or submit entries to Chris Markin, 828B Airpax Road, Suite 500, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Clothing drive planned
The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County, Inc. will hold a used clothing drive 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Items that are accepted include all types of clothing and shoes, accessories, household items, toys and bicycles. Call Betty Currie at 240 298-5247.
Church to hold dinner theater
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church will host a dinner theater featuring “Who Dun Stole the Bride” 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville. Silent auction. Tickets are $35. Call Lesley at 240-298-7227.
Calvert NAACP lunch planned
The Calvert County Branch will host its annual Freedom Fund Luncheon at noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at the St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick. The cost is $60 and registration is required by Oct. 28. Go to www.CaIvertNAACP.org.
Elks to hold tribute for Copsey
The Waldorf Elks Lodge will host a tribute to Clyde J. Copsey 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2210 Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Live music by Jerry Burch and the Trio, Fast Eddie and the bOys and Tim Quade as Elvis. Free, bit donations accepted. Call 301-645-2421.
Night at the races scheduled
The Restorers of Mount Carmel will hold a Night at the Races 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sacred Heart Church, 201 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. Buffet menu and horse races. Tickets are $25 or $200 for a table of 8. Call Sharon at 301-934-2983.
Mineral club show planned
The Southern Maryland Rock, Mineral and Fossil Club will hold its 26th annual Rock, Mineral and Fossil Show 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Old Waldorf School, 3074 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Browse more than 40 tables of exhibitors and vendors. A fluorescent display and free specimens for all youth.
Maker’s market planned
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Farm to hold fundraiser
Farming4Hunger will host A Taste of the Farm 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Serenity Farm in Benedict. Live music. Tickets are $75 and include dinner and beer and wine. Go to www.farming4hunger.com.
Apple workshop scheduled
University of Maryland's Western Maryland Research and Education Center, will host an apple workshop 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at 18330 Keedysville Road in Keedysville. Learn about the latest technologies and strategies for improving apple fruit marketability while maintaining fruit quality and produce safety. The cost is $20 and includes snacks, lunch, coffee, and networking. Registration required. Go to AppleWorkshop.eventbrite.com.
Farm stress workshops set
The University of Maryland Extension will hold a live and virtual farm stress management workshop for agriculture service providers 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Annapolis. Registration required. Go to www.go.umd.edu/farmfamily or to register, go to https://fstraining524.eventbrite.com.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Go to www.K3CAL.org.
Veterans Day parade entries sought
Leonardtown is accepting entries for its Veterans Day Parade that will take place beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Floats, bands, schools, scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses will be accepted. Deadline is Oct. 21. Email cdpennington@icloud.com.
Car cruise planned
The Cruisin’ Southern Maryland 100 Mile Car Cruise & Show will be held beginning 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Golden Beach Park & Ride, 37750 Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall. The event will travel to three counties and an optional poker run is available. The cost is $30 and registration required. Go to www.cruisinsomd.com.
Outdoor adventures planned
St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Black engineers to host meetings
The National Society of Black Engineers will hold exposure meetings 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at 44219 Airport Road in California. Email cash_nsbejr@yahoo.com.
Arts market planned
Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Love center to host annual run, walk
Tri-County Love Center will host a Walk/Runathon 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Indian Head Rail Trail, 10410 Theodore Green Blvd. in White Plains. Sponsorships available. Tri-County Love Center is a transitional home for women after seeking treatment from substance abuse. Go to www.tclccc.org.
Annmarie Gardens to host maker’s market
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Craft fair planned
A craft and vendor fair will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11665 Doolittle Drive in Waldorf. Santa will be available for photos and food trucks will be on hand.
Radio club to meet
The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Go to www.K3CAL.org.
Boosters to host craft fair
The Northern High School band boosters will host its 20th annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Northern High School, 2950 Chaneyville road in Owings. Registration for crafters and vendors will run through Nov. 12. Email craftfair@northernhighbands.com.
Museum hosts Play for the Holidays
St. Clement's Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Play for the Holidays noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. "Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life" for adults will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Christmas market planned
The 17th annual Christmas Market will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Sunderland. Craftsmen, gifts, gourmet cocoa, Glühwein, music, home-baked goods and lunch. Bring boot mug from previous years for refills. Free admission. Proceeds benefit parish and community projects.
Black engineers to host meetings
The National Society of Black Engineers will hold exposure meetings 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at 44219 Airport Road in California. Email cash_nsbejr@yahoo.com.
Airport market scheduled
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Board members needed
Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.
MDOT holding freight questionnaire
The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland's five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.
Women launch business league
The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.
DNR seeking at-large nominees
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or otherrelevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.
Public input sought
The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.
Vaccinated volunteers needed
St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.