Charles County Arts Alliance CAA is now accepting registration for its 30th annual ArtsFest, which will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Village Green in Indian Head. Original works by local artists, food trucks, vendors and performers. Call 301-392-5900 or go to www.charlescountyarts.org.

