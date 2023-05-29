Artsfest registration open
Charles County Arts Alliance CAA is now accepting registration for its 30th annual ArtsFest, which will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Village Green in Indian Head. Original works by local artists, food trucks, vendors and performers. Call 301-392-5900 or go to www.charlescountyarts.org.
Clothing drive planned
The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County, Inc. will hold a used clothing drive 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. The purpose of this event is to raise money for the Club’s scholarship fund. The organization awards three scholarships annually to students who demonstrate financial need and academic excellence. Accepted items include accessories, household items, toys, stuffed animals and bicycles. Items should be put into large tightly-tied plastic bags, with the exception of hard toys that should be put into boxes. Donations are tax deductible. Call Betty Currie at 240 298-5247.
Dance show planned
North Beach School of Dance will hold its spring production "Jubilee” 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Mary D. Harrison Cultural Arts Center in Owings. The show is a tribute to Abigail Francisco’s 50 years of dance and dance instruction. Sponsorships available. The school is also accepting registration for the next school year. Go to www.northbeachschoolofdance.com.
ACLT to celebrate Trails Day
The American Chestnut Land Trust will celebrate National Trails Day Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Invite hikers who are not familiar with ACLT and submit a photo to be entered to win four tickets to ACLT's Sip & Save beer-tasting event Sept. 10. Go to www.acltweb.org/NationalTrailsDay.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, to Parker’s Creek. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be June 5. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Calvert author to sign books
Bernice Simpson of St. Leonard will sign copies of her book “Are You Really Listening?” noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Barnes & Noble, 2516 Solomons Island Road in Annapolis.
Hand dance lessons offered
Free DC Hand Dance lessons will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Hand Dance is a smooth style of swing that originated locally in the 1950s. Email mroussell3@verizon.net.
Alumni scholarships available
The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is accepting applications from Charles County public high school seniors for its scholarship program through June 9. The Association will award six $500 scholarships for the 2023 academic year for seniors who are planning to enroll in a HBCU, College of Southern Maryland, or accredited vocational/trade school. Former graduates of Charles County public high schools ages 18 to 25 years old, as well as Charles residents with a GED are also eligible. Go to www.belaltonalumnicdc.org/scholarship.html.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Warrior 5K planned
Patuxent Habitat for Humanity will hold its Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Lexington Manor Passive Park, Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Race day registration begins 8 a.m. Proceeds go to the Veteran Critical Repair Program, which has helped more than 110 veterans and their families with critical home repairs. The cost is $35, $30 if registered by May 30. Sponsorships available. Contact Laurie at 301-863-6227 ext. 16 or laurie@patuxenthabitat.org, or go to www.patuxenthabitat.org.
Fitness, learning day set
“All Together Now” Community Fitness & Learning Day will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Ruth B. Swann Park, 3100 Ruth B. Swann Drive in Bryans Road. MadScience DC STEM demonstrations, music by Sun V Set, field games and activities and food trucks. The free event will bring together Charles County families to celebrate the start of the library’s summer learning program, as well as #NRPAFamilyHealthDay. Go to www.ccplonline.org.
Museum to host denim, diamonds event
Historic Sotterley will hold a Denim & Diamonds Gala 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at 4300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. Break out your favorite hat, boots, denim, and sparkling diamonds. Dinner, dancing and silent auction. Tickets start at $125 and sales end May 31. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Contra dance planned
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host a Contra dance 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Beginner's workshop begins 7 p.m. Admission is $12, $8 for members, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ages 17 and www.younger when accompanied by an adult. Go to www.smtmd.org.
Church walk planned
A Church Walk Out From the Seats to the Streets will be held Sunday, June 11, in various locations. The event will feature prayer at community locations such as hospitals, nursing homes, shelters, housing developments and community centers. Call 410-231-0247.
Annual wade-in set
The 36th annual Bernie Fowler/Patuxent River Wade-In will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. Go to bit.ly/PaxRiverWade-In23.
Mallows Bay board to meet
The Mallows Bay - Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet 5 to 7:30 p.m Monday, June 12, at the Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second St. in Annapolis. The meeting is open to the public. Contact Shannon Ricles at 757-591-7328 or Shannon.Ricles@noaa.gov.
Legion to retire flags
American Legion Post 221 will hold a flag retirement ceremony 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, during the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Flag Day ceremonies at the Leonardtown Governmental Center. Flags in St. Mary’s County can dropped off at the senior centers, libraries, Sneade’s Hardware in Charlotte Hall and Leonardtown and American Legion Post 221 in Avenue (available 24/7). For more information or to request a flag history/etiquette presentation, contact Mike Barbour at 301-769-4569 or alpost221@aol.com.
ACLT to hold open house
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold an open house at the Yoe Farm 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at 2300 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The ACLT has preserved an additional 240 acres of deep forest and meadows. Tours of the green improvements to the historic Yoe house, hike the property and learn about the engineering to correct the erosion issues on the property.
Havana dance night set
Leonardtown will host Havana Dance Night starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Leonardtown cigars, 40955 Merchant’s Lane, Suite 14, in Leonardtown. Learn beginner Latin Dance steps with Tracy Hurtt, specialty cocktails and fine cigars. The event is part of the town’s month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration. Go to visitleonardtownmd.com/latinnights.
Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewfor.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
VIP rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.