Food packing event planned
Volunteers are needed for a Bag Hunger and Food Packing Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10 locations throughout Southern Maryland. The goal is to distribute 300,000 meals. Go to www.justserve.org.
Fellowship program planned
LEAD is accepting applications for its Maryland Fellowship Program Class XIII through Oct. 1. Designed as a premier leadership development initiative, the 2-year fellowship is or individuals committed to making a difference in agriculture, natural resources, and rural communities. Go to www.leadmaryland.org.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
Life in Balance offered
Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is offering seniors in St. Mary's County its Life in Balance program, which provides low-income seniors with no-cost professional physical therapy, emotional counseling and nutrition classes at Cedar Lane. Income limits apply. Registration required. Call Linzy at 301-475-8966.
Parade accepting entries
Leonardtown is accepting registration for entries for the 2023 Veterans Day parade through Friday, Oct. 20. The 48th annual parade, which will be held beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at St. Mary’s Ryken High School. Entries include floats, bands, schools, Scouts, clubs, cheerleaders, bikes, vintage cars and horses. Email cdpennington@icloud.com.
Fall concert set
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host its fall concert with a performance by Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira with Richard Osban 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. A workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Admission is $20, $15 for members, free for ages 17 and younger. Go to www.smtmd.org.
NARFE to meet
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter No. 969 of St. Mary’s County will hold a meeting for current and prospective members 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown. St. Mary’s County Fair President John Richard will be the guest speaker. Go to www.narfe.net/site/chapter969/.
Art exhibit opens
Mattawoman Creek Art Center will open its Mattawoman Forever exhibit Friday, Sept. 15, at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury. The exhibit will run through Oct. 8. An opening reception will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. There will be guest speakers and live music. The gallery, which is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, is in Smallwood State Park, but the park fee is waived for visitors. Go to www.mattawomanart.org/.
Hunters bash planned
The Ninth annual Hunters Bash will be held noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Calvert County Fairgrounds in Prince Frederick. Tickets are $50 and include food by Caney Creek Catering and Fastop, drinks and main raffle drawings. Proceeds benefit the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and Calvert County Ducks Unlimited. Sponsorships available. Go to https://pfvfd.betterworld.org/events/9th-annual-hunters-bash-by-pfvfd#tickets.
Flower program planned
Fall Wildflowers for Beginners will be held noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at Gatewood Preserve, 2800 Grays Road in Prince Frederick. For adults and ages 16 and older. Learn plants using Newcomb’s Wildflower Guide. Copies of the book will be available to borrow. Bring water,snacks, field guides, hand lens, binoculars, hat, sunscreen and repellent. The cost is $8, free for members. Go to www.calvertparks.org/event-5389667/Registration.
Coastal market set
Leonardtown will host a Coastal Arts Market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. There will be items handcrafted by Southern Maryland craftsmen, artists, and makers. Go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/eventscalendar.
Calling all would-be archaeologists
Public archaeology digs will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, at the James Swann House Site, 8430 Commerce St. in Port Tobacco. Swann purchased 1.5 lots in the 1840s and for more than 20 years he operated a tavern and oyster house. Only the limestone foundation of the buildings remain. Email ReadE@charlescountymd.gov.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Sept. 18. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Open mic scheduled
Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance will host an open mic 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Christ Church, 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Acoustic musicians of all skill levels welcome. Admission is $8, free for performers. To perform, email Chris Dudley at ccdudley@rocketmail.com.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan Duo will perform 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, during plein air painting at the Leonardtown Wharf.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Formal attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
Festival scheduled
North Beach will host the Experience Calvert Festival beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 23. Enjoy family activities and all the things that make Calvert County the place to visit such as seafood, locally brewed beer, vintage wine, children’s activities and more. Go to www.northbeachmd.org/home/news/get-ready-taste-beaches.
Firefighters hosting car show
The Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department will host the Christopher J. Wright Memorial Car Show 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at 12245 Rock Point Road in Newburg. Door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, musical acts and more. Entry fee is $25. Call Ronnie Wright at 240-320-3384.
Family fiesta planned
Family Fiesta of Faith and Fellowship will be held 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at St. Paul United methodist Church, 11000 HG Trueman Road in Lusby. A celebration of food and events.
Republican meeting set
Republican Women of St. Mary's County will meet 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at The Ale House, 46590 Corporate Dr. in Lexington Park. Social time begins 11 a.m. Call Lynn Delahay at 240-925-6485.
SMCIL offering boat rides
Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living is offering interactive, accessible sailboat rides to individuals living with disabilities 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at its office in Mechanicsville. Sailing will take place in Annapolis. Space is limited. Call Stacy Tobin at 301-884-4498, Ext. 2 or go to www.smcil.org.
ACLT paddling trip set
The American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a paddling trip 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, to Parker’s Creek. The trip will be led in Spanish. For experienced paddlers. Not for pets or ages 5 and younger. Rain date will be Oct. 1. Registration required. The cost is $15. Go to www.acltweb.org/CanoeTrips23.
Comic con returns
Nerd Street Events will hold Southern Maryland Comic-Con 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Capital Clubhouse, 3033 Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf. Costumes encouraged. Tickets are $10-$12, $5 for ages 4 to 14. Go to www.nerdstreetusa.com.
Giant to assist Meals on Wheels
Calvert Meals on Wheels Inc will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 Community Bag sold in October at Giant Food, 11740 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby. Call Shirl Hendley at 410-535-4606.
Lobster Fest set
Rotary Club of Charles County will host its annual Lobsterfest noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown. Live entertainment, games, silent auction and children's activities. Tickets are $75, $20 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger. Email laplatarotaryclub@gmail.com.
GrooveSpan to perform
GrooveSpan will perform 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, during the Patuxent River Appreciation Days at the Calvert Marine Museum. Go to https://groovespan.com/home.
Pet open house planned
Pets With Disabilities will host an open house and fall funbdraiser noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at 635 Clay Hammond Road in Prince Frederick. Raffles, entertainment, trail walks, meet the dogs and food and beverages. Registration required. Go to www.petswithdisabilities.org.
Gem show returns
The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club will hold its 27th annual Rock, Mineral and Fossil Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Old Waldorf School, 3074 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Door prizes, free rocks for children and a fluorescent display in which rocks glow in the dark under UV light. Admission is $5, $4 for seniors, $3 for ages 13 to 17; free for ages 12 and younger with an adult. Go to www.smrmc.org/rock-show.html.
