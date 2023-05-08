Choir rehearsing
Arts4All Singers rehearse 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 401 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. The choir is for teens and adults with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities. Registration required. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSex6Br2EtelBO-BtEURJGcOhsfwDjE_EH0lSMRhKyb0qpFgGA/viewform. therese.smcr@gmail.com or call 443-684-2791.
Fishing survey underway
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore has designed an online survey to reach anglers and fish enthusiasts in Maryland. UMES is researching attitudes and perceptions of experienced and new anglers. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebZysmrdNk0rWPPLG13kXlfH0TumGPOIKzfJ_ej0InCaZHpg/viewfor.
Free dinners offered
Solomons United Methodist Church will host free community spaghetti dinners 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at 14454 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. The dinners are part of the Southern Maryland Mutual Aid. Call 410-231-4994.
VIP rehearsing
Voices in Praise, a faith-based community choir, rehearses 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday nights at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 1450 Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The choir is open to children in grades 6 to 12. A new choir for grades 4 and 5 has also started. Call 301-728-1748 or go to www.voicesinpraise.org.
DNR accepting recipes
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting recipes for its “Wild Maryland” online cookbook. Hunters, anglers and foragers are encouraged to submit their best holiday recipes, along with photos of their dishes. Submissions must include a list of required ingredients, easy-to-follow preparation instructions, and feature a species found in Maryland. Email Recipes.DNR@maryland.gov.
Troupe to stage play
Port Tobacco Players will perform “You Can't Take It With You” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, through May 21, at 508 Charles St. in La Plata. The 1938 American romantic comedy is about a man from a family of rich snobs who becomes engaged to a woman from a good-natured, but decidedly eccentric family. Tickets are $18; $15 for seniors over 60, youth through high school) and military with ID. Go to www.ptplayers.com.
Artsfest registration open
Charles County Arts Alliance CAA is now accepting registration for its 30th annual ArtsFest, which will be held 11 a.m., to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Village Green in Indian Head. Original works by local artists, food trucks, vendors and performers. Call 301-392-5900 or go to www.charlescountyarts.org.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Cabaret planned
An old-school cabaret will be held 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Western attire, old-school music, food and dancing. Event is BYOB. Tickets are $45 each, $85 per couple. All Adair at 410-231-2545 or go to www.adaringevent.com.
Hospice to host culinary event
Calvert Hospice will host its 10th annual Culinary Event 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick. Enjoy dishes created by Maryland Country Caterers paired with the vineyard’s finest wines and live music. Sponsorships available. Go to www.hospicechesapeake.org/2023-culinary-event/.
Arts festival scheduled
All Saints Episcopal Church will hold its 17th annual Calvert Arts Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland. Sample the wines and craft beers from Southern Maryland makers, live entertainment, raffles, church tours and labrynth. The cost is $20, which includes a souvenir tasting glass. Proceeds benefit local charities that aid County children. Go to https://allsaints1692.org/event/17th-annual-calvert-arts-festival.
Plant sale scheduled
Summerseat Farm will hold a plant sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Go to www.summerseat.org.
Yard sale set
A yard sale will be held 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at 28120 Old Flora Road in Mechanicsville. Rain or shine. Ables available for $15. Call Sue at 301-884-4108.
Movie screening set
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will screen “Searching for Skylab” 2 p.m. Saturday May 13, at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. The movie tells the untold story of the 1970s space station, Skylab. Filmmaker Dwight Steven-Boniecki will host a Q&A after the movie. Tickets are $15. Go to https://forms.gle/jRgEBSzxp9ckmujC8.
Hospital golf tourney set
The 34th annual CalvertHealth Benefit Golf Classic will be held Monday, May 15, at the Cannon Club in Lothian. Proceeds will support the advancement of cancer care. Registration required. Go to www.CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Benefit-Golf-Classic.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. May 17, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Blood drive set
The Bryans Road Community Outreach Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 3059 Marshall Hall Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616. Call 301-509-6637 or sign up online at wwwredcrossblood.org.
Salsa lessons available
Leonardtown will host beginner Salsa lessons with Robin Santiago 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. Open dancing and award-winning wine, slushes, and food will be available from a food truck. The event is part of the town’s month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration. Go to visitleonardtownmd.com/latinnights.
Benefits expo planned
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Chapter No. 969 of St. Mary’s County will host its annual free Federal Employee Benefits Expo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville. Advice from experts, vendors, refreshments and door prizes. Go to www.narfe.net/site/chapter969.
Havana dance night set
Leonardtown will host Havana Dance Night starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Leonardtown cigars, 40955 Merchant’s Lane, Suite 14, in Leonardtown. Learn beginner Latin Dance steps with Tracy Hurtt, specialty cocktails and fine cigars. The event is part of the town’s month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration. Go to visitleonardtownmd.com/latinnights.
Sodality to host tea
The St. Mary’s Bryantown Ladies Sodality will host a tea party 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 13735 Notre Dame Place in Bryantown. Door prizes, vendors and silent auction. Tickets are $25, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Call Denise Stewart-Esquilin at 301-648-0942.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Car show scheduled
The Spring Open Car Show will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, 27636 Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville. Rain date is June 4. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to https://eastcoastdrifters.com.
Hand dance lessons offered
Free DC Hand Dance lessons will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Hand Dance is a smooth style of swing that originated locally in the 1950s. Email mroussell3@verizon.net.
Lynch to perform at museum
Dustin Lynch will perform Friday, May 26, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. Tickets are $39-$79. Tickets go on sale April 11 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Memorial Day service scheduled
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will hold its annual Memorial Day Service 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Dance show planned
North Beach School of Dance will hold its spring production "Jubilee” 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Mary D. Harrison Cultural Arts Center in Owings. The show is a tribute to Abigail Francisco’s 50 years of dance and dance instruction. Sponsorships available. Go to www.northbeachschoolofdance.com.
Hand dance lessons offered
Free DC Hand Dance lessons will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Hand Dance is a smooth style of swing that originated locally in the 1950s. Email mroussell3@verizon.net.
Alumni scholarships available
The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association is accepting applications from Charles County public high school seniors for its scholarship program through June 9. The Association will award six $500 scholarships for the 2023 academic year for seniors who are planning to enroll in a HBCU, College of Southern Maryland, or accredited vocational/trade school. Former graduates of Charles County public high schools ages 18 to 25 years old, as well as Charles residents with a GED are also eligible. Go to www.belaltonalumnicdc.org/scholarship.html.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Warrior 5K planned
Patuxent Habitat for Humanity will hold its Warrior 5K Fun Run/Walk 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Lexington Manor Passive Park, Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Race day registration begins 8 a.m. Proceeds go to the Veteran Critical Repair Program, which has helped more than 110 veterans and their families with critical home repairs. The cost is $35, $30 if registered by May 30. Sponsorships available. Contact Laurie at 301-863-6227 ext. 16 or laurie@patuxenthabitat.org, or go to www.patuxenthabitat.org.
Havana dance night set
Leonardtown will host Havana Dance Night starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Leonardtown cigars, 40955 Merchant’s Lane, Suite 14, in Leonardtown. Learn beginner Latin Dance steps with Tracy Hurtt, specialty cocktails and fine cigars. The event is part of the town’s month-long Cinco de Mayo celebration. Go to visitleonardtownmd.com/latinnights.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. June 21, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Hand dance lessons offered
Free DC Hand Dance lessons will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Clark Senior Center, 1210 Charles St. in La Plata. Hand Dance is a smooth style of swing that originated locally in the 1950s. Email mroussell3@verizon.net.
Marley to perform at museum
Ziggy Marley will perform Saturday, June 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum, 14200 S. Solomons Island Road. The concert is part of the Waterside Concert Series. Tickets are $39-$79. Tickets go on sale April 11 for members and April 17 for the general public. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Rooftop Night planned
Rooftop Car Cruize Nite will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14 at Chesapeake Beach Resort @ Spa, 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Cars and music. Call 866-312-5596.
Airport market planned
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Quilters to meet
The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will meet 7 to 9 p.m. July 19, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. The guild is seeking new members. For all levels and experience ages 18 and older. Email special-k712@hotmail.com.