Author Naima Coster will embark on a five-stop Maryland book tour to speak about her book, “What’s Mine and Yours,” which is this year’s One Maryland One Book selection.

“With ‘What’s Mine and Yours,’ Naima Coster explores familial relationships with a clear sense of the world around her and the moment we live in,” Maryland Humanities Executive Director Lindsey Baker said in a release. “The novel is riveting and thought-provoking, inviting readers into the lives of her complex, layered characters. I’m excited to hear and take part in conversations about this great book.”