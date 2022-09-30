Author Naima Coster will embark on a five-stop Maryland book tour to speak about her book, “What’s Mine and Yours,” which is this year’s One Maryland One Book selection.
“With ‘What’s Mine and Yours,’ Naima Coster explores familial relationships with a clear sense of the world around her and the moment we live in,” Maryland Humanities Executive Director Lindsey Baker said in a release. “The novel is riveting and thought-provoking, inviting readers into the lives of her complex, layered characters. I’m excited to hear and take part in conversations about this great book.”
Coster will sign copies of her book at each of the free events, though seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The fourth stop on the tour will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Fine Arts Center at its La Plata campus, 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.
In the release, Coster said she was “honored that the book will find readers across the state of Maryland this year and that I will be able to join in the conversation.”
The book is a multigenerational saga featuring two North Carolina families. They collide in ways that neither is prepared for when Black students from the east side of the county are integrated into the predominantly white schools on the west side. Readers will follow these families over decades as they break apart and come back together. Parade called the novel “an intimate portrait of love, motherhood, class and race.”
“My book is about characters who must remake their lives—and whose lives are remade — after tragedy, opportunity, love lost and gained,” coster said in the release. “It’s a story that takes seriously both the difficulty and promise of ‘new beginnings’ as it follows two families whose paths intersect and diverge over 20 years.”
The book was chosen by a committee of librarians, educators, authors and bibliophiles from nearly 300 titles suggested last fall by readers across the state for the theme, “New Beginnings.”
“What’s Mine and Yours” was an instant New York Times bestseller, while her debut, “Halsey Street,” was a finalist for the 2018 Kirkus Prize for Fiction. Coster’s stories and essays have appeared in Elle, Time, Kweli, The New York Times, The Cut, The Sunday Times, Catapult, and elsewhere. In 2020, she received the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 honor.
She has also taught writing for over a decade in community settings, youth programs and universities and currently teaches in the low-residency MFA program at Antioch University in Los Angeles. She also occasionally writes the newsletter, “Bloom How You Must.”