Calvert Marine Museum concert

Musician Michael Ray will perform at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons on May 26.

 CMM photo

Country music fans, get ready for an unforgettable night of music as Michael Ray joins Dustin Lynch on stage Friday, May 26, as the opening act at the Calvert Marine Museum’s Waterside Music Series in Solomons.

Known for chart-topping singles such as “Whiskey And Rain” and “Kiss You in the Morning,” Michael Ray is a multi-platinum star in the country music scene. His high-energy performances and soulful vocals have made him a fan favorite and earned him critical acclaim.