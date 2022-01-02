BALTIMORE — During his first speech on the floor of Congress in 1996, Rep. Elijah Cummings recited a poem that he was said to live by. When artist Jerrell Gibbs painted the late congressman’s official portrait, he chose the first lines of that poem for the title: “I Only Have a Minute, 60 Seconds In It...”
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and the Baltimore Museum of Art unveiled the official portrait of Elijah E. Cummings at the museum on Dec. 21 during an intimate event that celebrated the beloved congressman’s life and enduring advocacy for social justice. The portrait was commissioned by Rockeymoore Cummings in March 2021 and painted by Gibbs, a Baltimore-based artist recognized for his evocative portraits of Black life and identity.
Gibbs was selected from a short list of three Baltimore-based artists that also included Monica Ikegwu and Ernest Shaw. The portrait, which serves to honor Cummings’ many achievements and unwavering commitment to his home city of Baltimore, will be on public view at the BMA until Jan. 9, when it will be permanently installed in the U.S. Capitol.
“In life Elijah and I enjoyed supporting the diversity of artists and events hosted by the Baltimore Museum of Art,” Rockeymoore Cummings said. “We are exceedingly pleased with the result. Jerrell Gibbs is a masterfully expressive painter and his stunning portrait perfectly captures Elijah’s essence and majesty. It is a timeless masterpiece.”
Elijah E. Cummings was born in 1951 in a segregated Baltimore and grew up facing profound racism from white communities that brutally resisted integration. Despite the discouragement he faced when he was labeled special education in his early school years, Cummings graduated with honors from City College, Howard University and the University of Maryland School of Law. He served for 14 years in the Maryland House of Delegates.
For more than two decades, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives on behalf of the people of Maryland’s 7th congressional district. Cummings rose to become one of the most powerful and respected voices in Congress, championing social justice, fairness and a democracy that serves all Americans. Following his death in October 2019, he became the first African American legislator to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.
“Working on a painting of such great importance meant so much to me. I am extremely honored to have been considered and selected to paint the official portrait of The Honorable Elijah Cummings,” Gibbs said.
The portrait, which was installed in the center of museum’s historic John Russell Pope building of the BMA, opened to the public on Dec. 22, so that the community that Cummings so loved will have the opportunity to enjoy and experience the portrait before it travels to its permanent home in Washington, D.C.