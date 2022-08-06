Museum to host a star-studded block party celebrating hip-hop and rap
Smithsonian illustration

WASHINGTON – The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will host its inaugural Hip-Hop Block Party Saturday, Aug. 13, to celebrate the first anniversary of the release of the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap.

The event will feature performances by local and national talent, presentations and activities that explore hip-hop music’s origins and cultural influence from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The main stage will be outdoors near Madison Drive, and indoor performances and events are set for Heritage Hall on the museum’s first floor. The Hip-Hop Block Party is free; however, tickets are required for entry and are available through the museum’s website.