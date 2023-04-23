St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Historic Sotterley and Historic St. Mary’s City are partnering to present “Whispers from the Water,” featuring a screening of the powerful 2022 Netflix film, “Descendant,” to the community.

The screening will be followed by a panel that will discuss the film, how it showcases previously undiscovered historical findings, as well as the long-lasting negative economic, environmental and social impacts the slave trade continues to have on local descendants and our nation.