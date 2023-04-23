St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Historic Sotterley and Historic St. Mary’s City are partnering to present “Whispers from the Water,” featuring a screening of the powerful 2022 Netflix film, “Descendant,” to the community.
The screening will be followed by a panel that will discuss the film, how it showcases previously undiscovered historical findings, as well as the long-lasting negative economic, environmental and social impacts the slave trade continues to have on local descendants and our nation.
The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, in St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center, 47855 College Dr., St. Mary’s City. The public is welcome to this free event, though tickets are required through the college’s website at www.smcm.edu/ww23.
Set in the small Alabama community of Africatown, the documentary follows the descendants of the survivors of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to transport human beings as cargo from Africa to America. On July 9, 1860, more than 100 captive Africans were illicitly brought to the shores of Mobile, Alabama, under cover of darkness. The international slave trade had been made illegal in the US in 1808, but human trafficker Timothy Meaher made a bet that he could get around the law with his ship.
After the illegal voyage, the ship was burned and scuttled in Mobile Cay in an attempt to destroy the evidence. Today, the residents of Africatown, just north of Mobile, count the Clotilda survivors among their ancestors. Uncovering the truth about the Clotilda, which was a centuries-old open secret, was pursued by marine archaeologists to confirm the ship’s existence and bring its stories to the surface.
The panel will feature Jocelyn Davis, a direct descendant of Clotilda survivor Charlie Lewis and lifelong resident of Africatown, as well as Kamau Sadiki, President of the National Association of Black Scuba Divers, who was featured in the documentary for his work as a member of the dive team Divers with a Purpose that identified the Clotilda. Joining the panel will be Susan Langley, the Maryland state underwater archaeologist and adjunct professor of anthropology at St. Mary’s College of Maryland; Liza Gijanto, associate professor of anthropology at St. Mary’s College of Maryland; Kelsey Bush, Historic Sotterley descendant and board member as well as the community affairs liaison of St. Mary’s College; and Gwen Bankins, Historic Sotterley descendant and secretary of the board of trustees.
Doors will open at 1 p.m., with the film beginning at 1:30 p.m. After a short intermission, the panel discussion will begin at approximately at 3:45 p.m. Several books related to the film’s subject will be available for purchase on site.
A National Historic Landmark and a UNESCO Site of Memory for the Routes of Enslaved Peoples, Sotterley is one of the oldest museums of its kind in the United States, with a history dating back to the turn of the 18th Century. Through the preservation of the site’s historic structures and natural environment and the use of powerful stories to educate and bring American history to life, the organization strives to foster a better understanding of our world today by providing a living link to America’s complex history and legacy of slavery.
Historic St. Mary’s City is a National Historic Landmark, a uniquely well-preserved archaeological record of more than 10,000 years of human occupation, including archaeological artifacts left by native peoples and European colonists. Today, the site is home to a living history museum that engages both students and the general public in educational programs through novel and exciting ways, encouraging people of all ages to connect the past with their contemporary lives.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. St. Mary’s College, the National Public Honors College, is ranked as the top public liberal arts college in the U.S. by Money magazine. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.