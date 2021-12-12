Christmastime is filled with treats, carols, presents and toys. And the St. Clement’s Island Museum has plenty of toys as it hosts its 36th annual doll and train exhibit.
The exhibit features dolls of all shapes and sizes and several trains rolling through holiday-themed towns and landscapes.
“For anyone that would like to do something at Christmas, this is a nice way to have a Christmas activity,” St. Mary’s County Museum Site Supervisor Christina Barbour said during the museum’s open house on Dec. 5. “We get people who remember coming as children themselves and are now bringing their children. It’s a great exhibit for young children and a long-standing tradition.”
About 50 dolls are on display and many are in Christmas poses, such as setting up a tree, sitting down to eat or standing next to a fireplace.
“We try and do an exhibit that is Christmasy to begin with and in some cases we try to do a little bit of history of Southern Maryland,” said Linda Neeley, the treasurer of the Black-Eyed Susan Doll Club of Southern Maryland, which loans the dolls for the exhibit. “But it’s so hard to do because Southern Maryland history predates the dolls that are available.”
Neeley said she received many of her dolls from her military father, and added that she was unable to select a favorite. She said her oldest doll is one made of bisque — a high grade of porcelain — from the 1890s.
She added that she doesn’t know how many dolls she has in her collection, but added that her doll “cases are now full.”
The train sets range from a small five-car locomotive circling a Christmas tree to an expansive train set meandering through a whole village complete with stores, vehicles and figurines.
Barbour said that many of the trains and displays are courtesy of the Hammett family, while another was donated to the museum by a former employee. She added that the largest train and village takes about three hours to set up.
Barbour said the doll exhibit was started in 1985 as a way to “bring people to the museum at a time when it’s normally kind of slow.”
The train portion of the exhibit was added to the exhibit in 1999 to attract boys to the museum, but the museum found the trains — most of which can be operated by visitors — appealed to the girls as well.