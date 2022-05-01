In the popular children’s story by Lewis Carroll, White Rabbit laments “I’m late. I’m late. For a very important date.” Maybe that important date is the Mad About Leonardtown celebration, which takes place this Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7.
Leonardtown will celebrate all things Alice in Wonderland during a weekend chock-full of activities based on the 1865 novel.
Some of the themed events include A Mad About Leonardtown cocktail party and fundraiser, a Mad About Leonardtown spin class, a Queen of Hearts Rage Yoga session, a Mad Hatter’s Mad Mother’s Tea Party and a pop-up art fundraiser, an Alice in Leonardtown adult after-party and costume party and a screening of the animated “Alice in Wonderland.”
“It lends a whole fantastical air to everything happening that First Friday in May,” said Commissioners of Leonardtown Public Relations & Events Coordinator Brandy Blackstone, who added that the town’s First Friday will now encompass the whole weekend and be known as First Friday All Weekend Extravaganza.
Much of the town will also be decorated in the Alice in Wonderland theme, and characters such as Alice, Queen of Hearts, White Queen, Mad Hatter, Tweedle Dee and White Rabbit will be out and about.
One of the highlights of the weekend is the official ribbon cutting of the approximately 65-foot-by-20-foot mural on the side of the town’s storage building on Park Ave.
“The town wanted to include landmarks, people and other assorted items from Leonardtown and St. Mary’s County,” Blackstone said. “[The artists] were trying to figure out how to incorporate everyone and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ came into mind and that was the inspiration for the piece.”
The brightly-colored mural by artists Tom Rogers and Dan Ropp features a Maryland and Leonardtown theme.
Sitting down and drinking tea and eating Smith Island cake at a bright red table town are town luminaries including a blue crab, a Baltimore oriole bird, a Maryland terrapin and a dormouse perched atop a container of Old Bay seasoning.
“It’s so breath-taking, it’s amazing,” Blackstone said. “It’s just really fascinating to see all the characters and all the landmarks. We just know that families are going to really love exploring and trying to discover all the hidden people and sites that are in the mural.”
A door to the storage facility has been painted to resemble multiple doors and gives the impression of a door only a few feet high.
The Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit and Alice and other characters are elsewhere in the mural.
Rogers and Ropp are even in the mural themselves as well Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, respectively.
The top middle portion of the mural is painted white with pink drapes so that the town can use the building to screen movies throughout the summer.
As expected, the screening will be the 1951 animated “Alice in Leonardtown,” which will be shown Saturday evening following the official ribbon cutting for the mural.
Another mural is currently underway as local artist Jamie Naluai is working on one with the theme of Where Art and Agriculture Meet near 22696 Washington St. That project is almost complete and an official opening for that is scheduled for next month.