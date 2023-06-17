scanning 1

scanning 1

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Dowell Peninsula History Project scanning party from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at the Arts Building, 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell.

As part of Annmarie’s Dowell Peninsula History Project, the public is invited to bring in photos, documents, and other objects related to the history of the Dowell peninsula.

  

