Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Dowell Peninsula History Project scanning party from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at the Arts Building, 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell.
As part of Annmarie’s Dowell Peninsula History Project, the public is invited to bring in photos, documents, and other objects related to the history of the Dowell peninsula.
The Dowell Peninsula History Project is a group of community members made up of Dowell residents and families, Annmarie and Calvert Marine Museum staff, and other interested community members. The project is collecting as much about the history of the peninsula as possible, as well as conducting oral history interviews.
The museum is looking for any and all items to living and working on the Dowell peninsula, including family photographs, letters, land records, items related to Dowell businesses and recreation, and any other objects.
The museum will discuss options regarding items that are sensitive or private.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will not be keeping any items; it will be copying and scanning items the same day.
If you are not able to attend, please email director@annmariegarden.org to set up another time to meet. The museum is happy to accommodate any schedule, including coming to your house.
If you aren’t certain if an object is relevant, bring it the project historian will review the items.
The steering committee is comprised of Project Historian Kirsti Uunila, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Development Director Maria McDonald, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Direct or Stacyey Hann-Ruff, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Deputy Director Jaimie Jeffrey, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Board Member Francine Clark, Calvert Marine mUseum’s Mark Wilkins, Artist Barbara Boward, Ronald Clark, Leta Woodburn, Dona Collins, Jim Ritter and Bill Wright.