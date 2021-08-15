The dragons are back.
Following a one-year hiatus, the fifth annual Solomons Dragon Boat Festival will return Saturday, Aug. 21, on the Patuxent River.
“Obviously this year is a whole new ballgame after COVID but we have a lot of new teams and new folks coming in and a lot of excitement around the event,” said Kristin Kauffman, who is the chair of the Solomons Dragon Boat Festival. “And it’s just a lot of fun. You don’t just see it just anywhere. You have to travel to see a dragon boat festival, so it’s pretty unique in our area.”
The festival, which is presented by the Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, will feature 17 teams, including four semi-professional squads, racing down a 200-meter course.
Proceeds from the event, which Kauffman said will consist of about 100 volunteers and assistance from the Southern Maryland Sailing Association, will go toward Southern Maryland Community Resources.
Dragon boat teams consist of 16 paddlers, a drummer and a steer person. The boats and instructors are provided by Montreal-based 22Dragons.
“They ship the boats and they bring some people to explain how to use them, how to paddle correctly and most importantly how to win, of course,” Kauffman said.
Because the boats only arrived earlier this week, teams hoping to get a paddle up on training have had to be creative. One team used their boardroom table as a boat while The Landings at Piney Point used an in-ground swimming pool to practice their strokes.
“They decided to name themselves ‘Staying Alive,” Kauffman said of the Piney Point team, “because they’ve been practicing to that song.”
The creativity has extended to team names with competitors such as Drag’n Butt (AMEWAS), Keep Calm and Paddle (Cedar Point Federal Credit Union), Our Tails are Dragon (community-based) and All Oar Nothing (Community Bank of the Chesapeake).
“We have so many new teams this year,” Kauffman said, “so there’s a lot of fresh bodies out there who’ve never had a chance [to compete in an event like this].”
Many teams have websites to assist in fundraising.
Races, which are weather and tide dependent, are schedule to begin around 9 a.m., while the final races are expected to be competed about 3 p.m.
Each team will compete in three races and their times will determine their rankings. Three of the teams — which hail from Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Cooper River, N.J. — are traveling teams and will compete amongst each other.
Kauffman said the races will be contested from the private beach at the north end of the Riverwalk to the gazebo and just beyond the pier near Bunky’s, so spectators will be able to see the boats and competitors clearly.
“The most important thing is that it’s an event for charity,” Kauffman said. “We support people with special needs, and creating events and opportunities for them and I think that’s so important to integrate those folks into the lives of our community.”
Local bars are also concocting Dragon boat-themed cocktails and will contribute a portion of each drink to the SMCR.
