NATIONAL HARBOR — No question that the pandemic has been a disruptor for many industries and, unfortunately, has forced many businesses to close. For Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar, a live music venue in National Harbor, it had to get creative when restaurants and bars were forced to shut down and that creativity has given it a much larger following.
On Sept. 29-Oct. 1, and Oct. 27-29, Drew De Four and his wife, Colleen “Kin” Curran will leave their basement studio in Michigan to bring their followers (known as “Drewpies”) and regional customers to Bobby McKey’s to see them perform live. They were two of multiple virtual performers that Bobby McKey’s partnered with during the pandemic.
De Four has had a connection with Bobby McKey’s years ago when he was part of the opening team of dueling piano players when the venue first opened in 2008. Since that time, he went on to live and perform in Michigan, married his wife who also became his performance partner, recorded original albums and traveled the world performing. When COVID-19 hit, they began streaming concerts from their basement studio on Facebook Live and became known as D4LIVE.
At first, they played just for emotional therapy but then more people starting tuning in and interacting. The nightly, two-hour streaming show consisted of performing and playing requests from the comments section of the stream.
“We are grateful to D4LIVE and the many other musicians who partnered with us during Covid so that we could bring live music to our local customers and an even larger audience,” said Bob Hansan, owner and founder of Bobby McKey’s. “Through this, we found a way to help musicians survive, bring live music to our fans and keep our business alive.”
Through these partnerships, Bobby McKey’s was also able to build a large following including far outside of its local footprint. Now, Hansan has the dilemma of whether to go back to solely live concerts or merge live with virtual to keep the business’s out-of-town followers engaged.
“When Drew and Kin first came back to Bobby McKey’s to perform in person, they brought a group of their followers from all over,” Hansan explained. “It was a ‘Drewpie’ and Bobby McKey’s reunion.”
Bobby McKey’s is the only dueling piano bar in the D.C. region. It provides the perfect venue for groups. From office parties to bachelorette parties, it has received rave reviews for the high-quality of its performers as well as the fun.