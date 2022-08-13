NATIONAL HARBOR — No question that the pandemic has been a disruptor for many industries and, unfortunately, has forced many businesses to close. For Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar, a live music venue in National Harbor, it had to get creative when restaurants and bars were forced to shut down and that creativity has given it a much larger following.

On Sept. 29-Oct. 1, and Oct. 27-29, Drew De Four and his wife, Colleen “Kin” Curran will leave their basement studio in Michigan to bring their followers (known as “Drewpies”) and regional customers to Bobby McKey’s to see them perform live. They were two of multiple virtual performers that Bobby McKey’s partnered with during the pandemic.