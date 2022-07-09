Dust Bowl Revival

Dust Bowl Revival is coming to the Eastern Shore for a show at the Avalon Theatre in Easton.

 Dust Bowl Revival/Avalon photo

American roots band Dust Bowl Revival will perform Thursday, August 18, at the Avalon Theatre in Easton.

Tickets are $30. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

The Los Angeles-based band is conducting a summer tour which also includes upcoming dates in the United Kingdom, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Charleston West Virginia.

For more information, go to https://tickets.avalontheatre.com.