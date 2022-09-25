Scott and Tracy Wagner are serving as the presenting sponsors of Easton Airport Day on Oct. 8.
The day features public tours of the Easton Airport as well as vintage aircraft, military jets, other vehicles and airport equipment.
“Photo-ops will be available with chances for families to sit inside select aircraft and meet the pilots that fly them,” according to a release from the local airport.
There will also be formation fly over and a “Rubber Chicken Drop Contest” where pilots try to drop novelty poultry into he bed of a pickup truck while flying over the airport.
“We are thrilled to have Scott and Tracy Wagner’s sponsorship once again,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “Their ongoing support helps us attract interesting aircraft, great pilots, and put on a special event at the community airfield.”
The Wagners sponsored the Easton Airport Day 2021, helping the event return after a two-year hiatus with more planes and a record attendance.
“It is our honor to be a part of Easton Airport Day again this year,” the Wagners said. “The Easton Airport is a huge asset to our community. Last year’s event was a great success. Thousands of people were able to attend the event. Between the formation flying, the pilots who participated, organizers, volunteers, and the people who attended we witnessed a fun-filled day for all.”
Tracy Wagner is a licensed Realtor with Meredith Fine Properties, Scott Wagner is a real estate developer. His most recent project entails development and construction of industrial buildings within the Easton Technology Center near the airport.
He also have 35 years experience in the waste management and recycling industries.
Easton Airport Day is free to attend and there is no charge for parking. Parking attendants will be onsite to help attendees find appropriate parking spaces on airport property.
For more information, visit www.eastonairportday.com. Follow Easton Airport on Facebook @EastonAirport for event updates.
