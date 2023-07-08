Studio B Art Gallery in Easton will have six of its featured artists participating in this year’s Plein Air Easton, July 14-23.

The gallery in a press release highlighted the following accomplishments: Master Jove Wang is the esteemed judge for Plein Air Easton 2023; and five other gallery artists were juried into this year’s competition — Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman and Daniel Robbins;

  

