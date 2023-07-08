Studio B Art Gallery in Easton will have six of its featured artists participating in this year’s Plein Air Easton, July 14-23.
The gallery in a press release highlighted the following accomplishments: Master Jove Wang is the esteemed judge for Plein Air Easton 2023; and five other gallery artists were juried into this year’s competition — Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman and Daniel Robbins;
“We are thrilled to celebrate our artists as they prepare for Plein Air Easton,” Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “Their exceptional talent and dedication continue to elevate the reputation of Studio B as a premier destination for world-class art in downtown Easton, Maryland.”
Studio B will hold a special reception for Master Jove Wang on Friday, July 14, at Studio B Art Gallery from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“The reception is a great way for everybody to meet Jove before the competition kicks-off and our workshop is a wonderful opportunity to learn from a master artist at the top of his field,” Betty said.
According to a release from the downtown Easton gallery, ‘the reception will be a celebration of Jove’s selection to be judge of Plein Air Easton 2023 and also serve as a welcome to artists participating in the upcoming “Master Jove Wang Plein Air Workshop.” The workshop is presented by Studio B and takes place in Easton on July 16-18 as competitors in Plein Air Easton are just starting to create their competition artwork.”
Studio B Art Gallery will special hours and exhibits during Plein Air Easton 2023. That includes opportunities to meet artists participating in the annual event.
Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in Easton. The gallery represents painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang and sculptor Rick Casali.