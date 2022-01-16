ANNAPOLIS — The Galleries of Quiet Waters Park present its “Educators are Artists” series from Jan. 16 to Feb. 13, 2022. The series will feature work by art teachers throughout Anne Arundel County, showcasing many mediums of expression. Art teachers act as role models, inspiring their students to create evocative works that reflect their lives, feelings, experiences and environment.
Although the artists are working with different mediums and a diverse array of styles, many of their works depict familiar scenes of shore life. One piece in the series depicts a rocky coast that flows into the horizon, titled “Maine Memories,” painted in oil by Hilary Briles. Another painting, an untitled work by Wendy Johnson, is an acrylic-on-canvas rendering of a docked boat with sunshine reflecting off the hull. An unnamed digital painting by Chrisi Davenport shows a fisherman casting out a line, with striking detail in a style reminiscent of stained glass.
Quiet Waters Park is a 340-acre park in Anne Arundel County, a facility of the county’s Department of Recreation and Parks. The Friends of Quiet Waters Park is a nonprofit organization supporting the park through volunteering, fundraising and advocacy.
The gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends (park is closed on Tuesdays). Quiet Waters Park charges a daily vehicle entry fee of $6 per car.