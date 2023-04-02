A fairy apothecary that graced the landscape last spring will be among the more than 100 exhibits on display from April 7 through Sept. 4 as the Annmarie Sculpture Gardens & Art Center in Solomons hosts the annual “Fairies in the Garden” exhibit.
Annmarie Gardens photo by Keyarra Pratley
Annmarie Gardens photo by Keyarra Pratley
Annmarie Gardens photoS by Keyarra Pratley
Annmarie Gardens photoS by Keyarra Pratley
Annmarie Gardens photoS by Keyarra Pratley
April 7 will mark the outset of the Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center’s annual endeavor “Fairies in the Garden” and it will also kick off a busy month for the arts center in Solomons accustomed to shining the light on local talent.
In fact, the fairies exhibit, featuring over 120 uniquely designed and crafted houses and other artful objects, will span the landscape for roughly five months before concluding around Labor Day. It is one of the most anticipated exhibits during the year for a pair of host curators as well as local artists and designers.
“This is our 14th year inviting the community to make fairy houses for the garden and wow, how it has grown,” said Annmarie Gardens Deputy Director/Curator of Education Jaimie Jeffery. “I believe its popularity is due to the fact that we embrace house builders of all ages and skill levels. You don’t have to be an artist to be wildly creative.”
Last spring the Fairies in the Garden and accompanying Fairy & Gnome Festival, scheduled for May 21, featured 130 sculptures and organizers expect that total to be equalled or potentially surpassed this spring. Many of the themes for the sculptures of varying sizes and shapes that will grace the walking path of the property will have sports and pop culture represented.
“I think it’s growing every year,” said Annmarie Gardens curator Stephanie Cobb. “I think of [the museum] as this place where there is a little something for every age, every person. I like to think of it as a place that is really turning the idea of a museum on its head. We want you to come in and feel at home.”
While Fairies in the Garden offers onlookers to take a scenic journey through the walking path and into the forest for the next five months, it only represents the outset of the events schedule at the Solomons facility. Beginning one week later is “Breaking Ground: Art about the Earth and Artists in Action 2023,” an exhibit on Saturday, April 22, designed to highlight the works of local artists who will be on hand to speak about their projects.
“My favorites are always the houses that are created by the entire families,” Jeffery added about the fairy exhibit. “Throughout the summer we see kids arriving in full costumes — fairies, gnomes, elves, dragons, mushrooms and unicorns — dressed to explore the forests, find the houses and discover other fun activities along the way. It’s a joy to see. We are excited the 2023 fairy season is here.”