April 7 will mark the outset of the Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center’s annual endeavor “Fairies in the Garden” and it will also kick off a busy month for the arts center in Solomons accustomed to shining the light on local talent.

In fact, the fairies exhibit, featuring over 120 uniquely designed and crafted houses and other artful objects, will span the landscape for roughly five months before concluding around Labor Day. It is one of the most anticipated exhibits during the year for a pair of host curators as well as local artists and designers.

