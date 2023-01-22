Go through those boxes of vinyl records, search through your pockets for rare pennies, dust off those old 8-track tapes and check those cupboards for fine china.

After all, they may be worth more than you think they are and appraisers at the St. Clement’s Island Museum may be able to tell you exactly how much at the museum’s annual event Saturday, Jan. 28.

Twitter:

@MichaelSoMdNews