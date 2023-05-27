Step back in time to the early 20th century and experience the beloved institution that brought live entertainment to communities all along the Chesapeake Bay.

The Calvert Marine Museum’s newest mezzanine exhibit, “The Happiest of All Showboats: The James Adams Floating Theatre,” is a wonderful assemblage of local history, regional influence, national interest, and global fame.

